Theft Over $1,000: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a theft report on April 26. Butler spoke with Diane McCarter, who stated her 16-year-old great nephew had gotten into her husband’s safe and taken the $1,500 that was inside. McCarter stated that her great nephew and grandson were left home alone at the time the theft occurred. Her grandson said he didn’t know anything about missing money when McCarter questioned him. The family refused to press charges on the juvenile.
Probation Violation: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the County Jail to serve an active Probation Violation warrant out of Cocke County Circuit Court on Rodney Neil Rudd, 35, Jonesborough. Butler served the warrant without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.