Domestic Assault: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to a residence on Wells Drive after dispatch received a call alleging that April Robinson had been physically assaulted by her husband, Nathaniel Robinson. Upon arrival, Williams made contact with Mrs. Robinson, who told her that she and Mr. Robinson had been arguing about his mental health. Mrs. Robinson alleged that she went outside the residence, but her husband followed and hit her in the back of the head, pulled her hair and attempted to drag her back inside the home. She also told Williams this was not the first physical altercation between the two of them and things had been escalating. Robinson said her husband left the home and went walking down Woodson Road. Williams made contact with Robinson who admitted that he pulled his wife’s hair and knew he was going to jail, according to the report. He also allegedly admitted to hitting his wife but said he did not remember it as he had been stressed that day. Mr. Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Miranda Williams was working the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 73 when she was notified that a male was walking in the wood line wearing a backpack and carrying a gun. Deputies went to the area and located a male who fled on foot. While searching the area, deputies advised the male was headed towards the I-40 bridge. Williams located the male subject walking in the roadway. The male, identified as Tommy S. Leonard, matched the description and was detained. The report states that Leonard’s boots and pants were wet up to his knees with disheveled clothing. Williams noted that Leonard’s physical appearance was sweaty with half closed eyes and skin that was clammy to the touch. She read Leonard his Miranda rights and asked if he had a backpack or a weapon of any kind. The report states that Leonard denied having either, but parts of his story changed each time he recounted it to deputies. Deputies could not locate the backpack or the weapon in the wood line Leonard was observed to be in, however, the complainant was shown an image of Leonard and positively identified him as the man on the property that had no trespassing signs. Based on Leonard’s actions and what Williams observed, he was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespassing. Leonard was transported to the County Jail. When arriving at the jail, Williams’ report states that Leonard became uncooperative and attempted to use his weight to knock her into a brick wall. He was additionally charged with assault.
Possession of Stolen Vehicle: Deputy Jacob Damron and Lieutenant Wes Keys were patrolling the area of the 440 Truck stop when they observed a white Chevy Tahoe matching the description of a stolen vehicle out of Newport. Deputies turned around in the parking lot when the driver of the Tahoe, later identified as Wesley Sparks, took off at a high rate of speed passing a vehicle on the double yellow line. Deputies initiated lights and audible sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The report states that Sparks continued on Hartford road reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Sparks turned right onto Denton Road and drove the vehicle through a field by the river behind Denton Church. Sparks fled from the vehicle and ran into the river after deputies gave several verbal commands to stop. After stopping in the river deputies were able to take Sparks into custody. They searched his person and found a set of brass knuckles inside his pocket. Deputies searched the vehicle and found clear round pipes along with small zip lock baggies in the driver’s floorboard and front passenger seat area. Sparks was taken to County Jail on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest.
Fire Damages Vehicles: Deputies responded to Highway 73 around 6:30 a.m. on April 30 after dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire. Deputy Miranda Williams arrived on scene and observed two vehicles fully engulfed in flames, with two others that had been damaged by the fire. The owner of the property, Roger Grooms of Grooms Auto, said someone knocked on his door and told him his vehicles were on fire. Grooms stated that none of the vehicles were his and would notify the owners to contact law enforcement for a damage report. Grooms named a potential suspect for the fire due to a previous argument where law enforcement was involved. Grooms has no proof of how the fire began, and his cameras did not capture the fire. The fire was extinguished from all four vehicles. The report states that there was significant damage from the fire to the surrounding area but structures weren’t damaged.
Possession Charges: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of the 440 Truck Stop when he observed a green passenger vehicle cross the double yellow line several times. Damron conducted a traffic stop on Wilton Springs Road and made contact with the driver, identified as Samantha Penn. The report states that Penn confessed to not having a valid driver’s license and told Damron she had an active warrant for her arrest. Damron detained Penn and placed her in the back seat of his patrol car. The County Jail confirmed two active warrants for Penn’s arrest for Failure to Comply with Child Support. Before searching her vehicle, Damron asked Penn if he would find anything illegal inside. The report states that Penn told Damron he would find needles, baggies and scales. Deputies located approximately 2 ounces of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the back seat area along with approximately 1 ounce of heroin/fentanyl in the passenger floorboard. They also found five green pills suspected to be Mylan and a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Deputies did discover syringes throughout the vehicle and small zip lock baggies. The occupants of the vehicle stated nothing was theirs, but deputies placed passengers Jackie Wilson and Robert Davis under arrest. All three offenders were transported to the jail for booking. Deputies additionally found a gray powdery on Penn’s person after arriving at the jail. Penn was charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, IV and VI, Introduction into a Penal Institution, Unlawful Paraphernalia Uses and Act and Driving While License Revoked.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Jacob Damron initiated a traffic stop on Cosby Highway due to an infraction on May 1. The driver of the vehicle, April Marie Toby, was found to have a revoked driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle she was operating. Also, the Cocke County Jail advised there was an active Capias/Bench Warrant for her arrest. Toby was taken in custody and transported to the jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
