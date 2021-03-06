Assault: Deputy Zach Magouirk was dispatched to 614 3rd Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident that had occurred on Interstate 40. Deputy Magouirk spoke with Brandon Hutson concerning the accident, informing him that he was under arrest. Magouirk placed Hutson in handcuffs and attempted to exit the residence. The report states that Hutson began to resist and attempted to head-butt Deputy Magouirk. Hutson was taken to the ground in an attempt to regain control. Magouirk reported that he lifted Hutson to his feet, and Hutson turned around and spat in his face. Hutson was placed into a deputies’ vehicle all while attempting to resist arrest. He was charged with assault and resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search.
Toby facing multiple charges: Deputies were dispatched to 107 Greystone Way in reference to a couple that was possibly under the influence of drugs. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated that Dusten Toby, 35, had been living with them for some time. The homeowner stated that Toby had been using drugs. Deputy Joshua Boyce checked Toby for warrants, and found multiple charges in Cocke County. Toby was arrested on warrants for financial responsibility, leaving the scene of an accident, escape and driving while license suspended.
Theft/drug charges: Lt. Wes Keys was dispatched to 311 Industrial Road for a theft/vandalism call. Keys spoke with Malone’s Towing operator, Harold Shropshire. Shropshire stated that on Friday, Feb. 26, a male entered the property at Malone’s Towing by cutting wire on top of the chain link fence in two places. The subject attempted to cut a catalytic converter off an S-10 Blazer that was being held at the business. The report states the subject also took a floor jack, set of tools and camping equipment out of a Nissan Pathfinder. The subject was identified as Anthony McKinney. McKinney is currently incarcerated at the County Jail. He faces additional charges of theft of property over $1,000 (two counts), vandalism over $500 and drug possession.
Rental vehicle stolen: Marcia Rena Black, 39, Dandridge, spoke to Lt. Wes Keys saying she had rented a 2020 Ford Eco Sport from Hertz Rental on Seven Oaks Drive in Knoxville. Black said that on March 1, the vehicle had a flat tire on Highway 321 near Parrottsville. Black reported that she called for roadside assistance and they contacted Hartford Towing. When Hartford Towing arrived the vehicle was missing. Black said she called all of the towing companies in the county and Tennessee Highway Patrol, but no one had towed the vehicle. The value of the vehicle is estimated to be $25,000.
Shults arrest: Deputy Jamison Pickens stopped a white pickup truck at 435 Cosby Highway for failure to use a turn signal. Pickens made contact with the driver, Travis Shults, 32, 540 Highway 160, who admitted to not using his signal. Shults said the signal light was not working. Deputy Pickens asked Shults if he had any illegal drugs inside the vehicle, which he stated “no I just have some rigs.” Shults consented to a search of the vehicle. Pickens found a needle loaded with liquid. Shults stated the needle had methamphetamine inside. Shults also consented to a search of his person, and Pickens found two tan pills in his pocket identified as Gabapentin. Shults was arrested and transported to the county jail.
Vehicle stolen, recovered: Deputies were dispatched to 1186 Raines Road for a stolen vehicle report. Deputies spoke with the victim who stated her husband had cranked her 2007 Honda Accord and came back inside their residence. When he went back outside to leave for work, the vehicle was gone. Deputies found the vehicle later that day on Highway 25E. No witnesses saw the vehicle drive onto the property, and no there were no cameras in the area. The vehicle was towed due to body damage. The keys were missing as was the catalytic converter. Detectives processed the vehicle for fingerprints and the incident is still under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.