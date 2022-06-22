Burglary: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to East Highway 25/70 concerning the theft of electric power. Kyle Ramsey reported that he was weed eating his property and found that a building had been burglarized. An extension cord had been run from the inside of the building down to the joining property where Andrew Adams was staying. The door to the building was locked, but the bottom section of the door was knocked out where the extension cord was placed. Ramsey advised that all the breakers inside the building had been turned off prior to the incident. Ramsey also had no trespassing signs posted on the building. Deputy Snapp followed the extension cord down the driveway to where a camper was parked and three storage buildings were found. Snapp and Lieutenant Ricky Holt found Andrew Adams and placed him under arrest because of an outstanding warrant. He was additionally charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Theft of Services.
DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was running a radar check on Wilton Springs Road when he observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. As he attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, it increased to a high rate of speed at which time Magouirk initiated his blue lights and sirens, which the driver allegedly ignored. The vehicle came to the intersection of Wilton Springs Road and Cosby Highway at which time the driver failed to stop at the stop sign before turning left onto Cosby Highway. The driver continued to ignore the lights and sirens and fled south on Cosby Highway reaching speeds of up to 130 mph. The driver did slow the vehicle back down to around 25 miles per hour for several miles before coming to a stop on Cosby Highway just after Jones Cove Road. The driver, Ashten Henderson, was taken into custody at that time. It was confirmed through central dispatch that Henderson’s license was revoked out of South Carolina. While speaking to Henderson, Magouirk noticed that his eyes appeared to be glazed and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. The report states that Henderson refused to participate in a field sobriety test. During a search of the vehicle a red fluid that smelled of an alcoholic beverage was located in a cup holder beside of the driver’s seat along with a Yeti cooler that contained several unopened cans of Michelob Ultra. Henderson was taken to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Evading Arrest, Speeding, Open Container Law, Failure to Maintain Lane and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.
Violation of Community Supervision: CCSO Deputy Dan Williams was at the Cocke County Jail Annex assisting Deputy Eddie Clabo when jailers asked him to serve a Violation of Probation order on an incarcerated individual. Williams served a Violation of Community Supervision and Violation of Sex Offender Registry order to Jason Kinser.
DUI: On Monday, June 20, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the area of Alpha Road after a complaint was made that there was a vehicle sitting in the roadway blocking traffic. Upon arrival, Brooks located the vehicle in question and observed that it was partially blocking one lane of travel near Lisa Way. As she approached the vehicle, Brooks noticed there was a male subject sitting in the driver’s seat and the keys were in ignition. Brooks asked the male subject, identified as James McMahan, if everything was okay and why was he sitting in the roadway. McMahan allegedly stated that he was just waiting on his girlfriend to get home. When asked where his girlfriend lived, McMahan could not tell Brooks where her residence was located. During the conversation Brooks spotted an open container of Natural Light sitting in the vehicle’s center console. She then asked McMahan how much alcohol he had consumed that day. He allegedly admitted to drinking “17 or 18 beers,” according to the report. Due to McMahan admitting to consuming alcohol and driving to the area, Brooks asked for him to step out of the vehicle and for consent to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. McMahan performed poorly on all tasks and allegedly stated “I can’t do it.” He was placed under arrest at that time. While conducting a search of his vehicle, Brooks found two empty cans of Natural Light along with four other Natural Light cans that were still cold. McMahan was charged with Driving Under the Influence 2nd Offense, Violation of Open Container Law and Violation of Implied Consent.
Evading Arrest: While patrolling on Holt Town Rd, Deputy Jacob Sutton observed two people walking around McCowan Creek Church. He turned around and stopped at the church to check the property. While walking the property, Sutton located two people identified as Carolyn Hayes and Ronnie Sutton. The individuals were sitting in an exterior basement stairway at the time of contact. Sutton and Hayes stated they were out walking and had stopped to rest. Sutton contacted the Cocke County Jail to check both individuals for warrants, but the jail found nothing at the time. Sutton went back in service and started patrolling Holt Town Road once again. The j advised they had found an active warrant for Carolyn Hayes, which led Sutton to turn around and head back to McCowan Creek Church. Both parties had left the property at the time of his arrival.Sutton continued to patrol the area and found Hayes walking down a gravel road beside the church. Hayes saw Sutton and started running up the road. When Sutton made it to the area Hayes was gone, but her backpack was left in the roadway. Hayes could not be found and warrants were taken out for her arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
