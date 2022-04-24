Capias: On Wednesday, April 20, Deputy Alison Brooks went to the County Jail in order to serve active warrants on a female subject. Upon arrival, Brooks served Pamela Dockery with an active outstanding capias warrant.
DUI/Possession: On Thursday, April 21, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to Carson Springs Road concerning a male subject who was passed out inside a white truck. The caller advised that she did not know who the male was and requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, Brooks observed the vehicle matching the description and noticed the truck was still running. As she approached the driver’s side window, she saw the male subject, identified as Joshua Moore, slumped over and unresponsive. Brooks knocked on the window several times in order to wake Moore, but he did not respond and Brooks saw that he was barely breathing. The report states that Brooks noticed a glass pipe between Moore’s legs and a bag containing white crystal like powder. Brooks attempted to open the doors to the truck but both doors were locked. Deputy Josh Smith arrived on scene and also made numerous attempts to wake Moore. Due to Moore potentially experiencing an overdose and not responding to verbal commands, Smith broke the back passenger side window to unlock the doors of the vehicle. Smith had to shake Moore several times before he regained consciousness. While speaking with Moore, Brooks noticed his pupils were “very constricted despite the fact it was 10 p.m. at night, he kept nodding off and he was very unsteady on his feet,” according to the report. Due to Moore being extremely unsteady on his feet and the fact that deputies had to assist him with standing, no Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted for Moore’s safety. Brooks read the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement form to Moore, but he was unable to give consent or refuse. First Call EMS arrived on scene to assist, but Moore reportedly refused medical treatment. Deputies placed him under arrest and conducted a pat down search of his person. They located multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine. In addition, deputies found two baggies that contained .37 grams of suspected heroin, a glass pipe, several empty baggies that had not been opened or used and approximately $2,088 cash. Moore was charged with Driving Under the Influence-fourth offense, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I, Driving While License Revoked and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Highway 73 when he observed a gold Honda with a registration plate that expired in 2014. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Christopher J. Hall. Hall stated he was test-driving the vehicle for purchase but did not have a driver’s license. Forbes requested dispatch to check Hall’s license status, which came back revoked from a prior DUI conviction. Hall failed to produce insurance for the vehicle, and the registration plate on the Honda was not on file. Forbes arrested Hall and transported him to the County Jail.
Burglary/Breaking and Entering: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to a residence on Scenic View Way in reference to possible trespassers. When Boyce arrived on scene he observed a gold vehicle in the driveway, which came back to a James Sweeten. Sweeten came to the front door and Boyce placed him in handcuffs. Boyce read Sweeten his Miranda Rights and during the process Sweeten stated that Troy Vasaturo had given him permission to be at the residence. Boyce called the Cocke County Jail where Vasaturo is currently incarcerated. Vasaturo stated that he had not given anyone permission to be at his residence. Boyce asked Sweeten if there was anyone else in the residence before deputies tried to clear the home. Deputies made entry through the back door and located a female identified as Regina Collins. Collins was placed into custody after she was found to have an active Violation of Probation warrant. Both Sweeten and Collins were transported to the Cocke County Jail for processing.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
