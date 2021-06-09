Possession of Schedule IV: On June 4, police were dispatched to the parking lot of Dollar General on West Broadway in response to a complaint of an unconscious person in a vehicle. Officers made contact with the individual, who was identified as Meghann Hill, age 42. Officers could see a glass pipe in plain view and placed Hill under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle found approximately 30 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, as well as 2.7 grams of suspected Marijuana. Police also checked Hill’s license, which was found to have been revoked for failure to maintain proof of insurance.
Assault: On June 5, officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on West Broadway in response to a female who had attempted to exit a moving vehicle. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke to Amber Grooms, who stated her boyfriend, Brandon Lutrell, age 26, attacked her as they were driving down the road. Due to previous violence from Luttrell, Grooms stated she feared for her life and jumped out of the vehicle while Luttrell was still driving. Officers located the vehicle at Newport Fitness and found Luttrell hiding behind a tree. Luttrell was taken into custody, and Grooms was advised to obtain an order of protection.
DUI: On June 5, police received a call from Food City East regarding a man driving a white van while intoxicated. The caller stated that the man, identified as Michael Reitz, age 49, had come into the store and tried to buy beer, but was refused service as he was already intoxicated. Patrolman Jessy Burgess located the van on North Street and initiated a traffic stop. According to the report, Burgess could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Reitz’s person. Reitz performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On June 6, Patrolman Brandon Cassady witnessed a gray Honda Civic traveling abnormally slowly on West Main Street. Cassady initiated a traffic stop for the vehicle, as it was impeding the flow of traffic. The vehicle then swerved into the oncoming lane before swerving back to its original lane and coming to a rest in the ditch next to the railroad tracks. Cassady made contact with the driver, identified as Elizabeth Turner, age 36. According to Cassady’s report, Turner appeared lethargic and had trouble speaking. Turner then became unresponsive and Cassady concluded that she had overdosed on narcotics. He removed her from the vehicle and Sergeant Woody administered a dose of Narcan, which had very little effect. Officers administered four more doses of Narcan, at which point Turner regained consciousness. Turner admitted to using Heroin before the crash. An inventory of her vehicle found 1 gram of suspected Heroin and eight grams of suspected Methamphetamine.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.