Warrants served: A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged following an investigation led by the Newport Police Department. Det. Josh Holt reported served two warrants on the juvenile for vandalism under $1,000 and aggravated robbery after the juvenile threw a rock through a window at Citgo gas station on November 15.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bicentennial Way, concerning an assault that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 28. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with the 8-year-old victim, who said Kevin Browning, 28, “grabbed” him by the arm and would not let go. According to the report, a witness recorded the incident and provided officers with the video. Browning was arrested and charged with assault.
Johnson arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a male subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 28. Captain Donald Coakley ran the vehicle’s tag and learned the 2003 Ford F-250 had been reported stolen by a Morristown man. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Eric Johnson, 28, Angel Way, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Officers placed Johnson under arrest without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two firearms with altered serial numbers. Johnson was charged with driving while license revoked, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and altered serial numbers.
Hill arrest: A Newport man is facing a pair of charges following an investigation on Sunday, Nov. 29. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to 110 Locust Avenue after a complaint was made of a domestic disturbance. Ptl. Weber said he heard a male subject screaming inside the home and objects being thrown around. Weber then observed the female victim, Haley Smelcer, 19, flee from the residence. According to the report, Smelcer told officers that she and her boyfriend, Lzack B. Hill, 23, had been arguing. As officers attempted to speak with Hill, he would not open the door the door of the residence. Hill was eventually placed under arrest and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to Mr.Gas concerning a domestic disturbance on Friday, Nov. 27. Patrolman Brandt Stephens spoke with Mollie Hughes, 28, Fort Pierce, FL, who said while she and her boyfriend, Blaine Carpenter, 27, Fort Pierce, FL, were arguing, he bit her on the hand. Carpenter was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Rafael Arevalo, 49, Bowman Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) and violation of probation on Friday, Nov. 27. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Arevalo at his residence without incident.
Miller arrest: Jason Miller, 42, Walker Hill Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Nov. 28. Patrolman Brand Stephens arrested Miller without incident.
Killion charged: Officers were dispatched to Marathon gas station concerning a male subject passed out inside a vehicle. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter observed Jeremy Killion, 32, Hawkins Street, sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. During the investigation, officers observed a scale lying in the passenger seat of the vehicle. At that time, officers removed Killion from the vehicle and searched his person where they located a bag that contained 1.32 grams of heroin and a bag that contained 4.04 grams of methamphetamine. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Killion and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule I, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.