DUI: Central Dispatch notified deputies to be on the lookout for a black truck near New Cave Church Road that almost hit someone head on. While traveling on New Cave Church Road, Deputy Joshua Malone passed a vehicle matching that description. Malone turned around in an attempt to locate the vehicle. He found it parked in a gravel lot at the corner of New Cave Church Road and West Highway 25/70. The driver was identified as Jacinto Lopez Ramirez. The report states that Malone could detect an odor of alcohol coming from Ramirez’s person. He asked Ramirez to step out of the vehicle and he complied. When Ramirez was asked how much he had to drink he allegedly stated “four beers.” Ramirez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Violation of Implied Consent.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to Irish Cut Road on reports of a domestic violence incident. He made contact with Andrea Ottinger, who stated that her husband, Dale Ottinger, had shoved her during an argument and that she had slapped him in self defense. Magouirk was then approached by a neighbor, Whitney Ottinger, who stated that she had video of the incident. The video reportedly showed Andrea Ottinger yelling in Dale Ottinger’s face for several minutes before eventually striking him in the groin and face several different times. Dale Ottinger never assaulted her at any point in the video. Andrea Ottinger was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Boyce was asked to serve warrants on Melinda Harris by a correctional officer at the County Jail Annex. Harris was served with two Violation of Probation warrants that she had out of Cocke County. Harris was already in jail at the time she was served.
Failure to Appear: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to Overlook Way in reference to a welfare check. Colley made contact with Tisha Matthews, who matched the description of the female she was conducting the welfare check on. Matthews had a Failure to Appear warrant out of the Cocke County Sessions Court. Matthews was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Highway 73 on the report of a female walking in the roadway. While en route, Boyce observed the female walking towards Newport. The female was identified as Montana Boyer. Boyer advised that she was walking home because her boyfriend, Christopher Rogers, kicked her out of his vehicle after hitting her with a plastic cup. Boyer stated that Rogers was driving a 2003 gold Ford Explorer heading towards Newport. Boyce did not observe any marks on Boyer’s person, but she did provide a written statement about the incident. Charges have been filed against Rogers for Domestic Assault.
Vandalism: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to Aldro Hill Way in Parrottsville concerning a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, she made contact with the victim, Virgil Reynolds, who advised that he and his nephew, Aaron Blanton, had been arguing over a lawn mower. During the argument, Reynolds stated that Blanton came to his residence and punched out the window to the front door of the residence. Reynolds complained that there has been an ongoing issue between he and his nephew. Deputy Randy Forbes and Brooks searched two properties for Blanton but could not find him. Reynolds provided a written statement of the incident and Brooks took a picture of the damaged door. Reynolds estimated the damage at $100. A warrant for Blanton has been issued for vandalism under $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
