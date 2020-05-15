DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Carson Springs Road near Edgemont School in reference to a vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, May 14. Deputy Zach Magourik came in contact with Tammy Marie Webb, 44, Orchard View Drive, who reportedly handed deputies her dental card instead of her Tennessee driver’s license. Deputy Magourik reported he detected an odor of alcohol coming from Webb’s vehicle and observed empty containers of alcohol along with a bottle inside the vehicle. According to the report, Webb admitted to consuming alcohol. No field sobriety test was performed due to Webb’s medical condition. However, she was still placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent, violation of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane of travel.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Golf Course Road concerning a vehicle that struck a light pole on Friday, May 15. Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with the driver, identified as Nichola Hall, 34, who admitted to striking a light pole with her vehicle but she did not know how it happened. According to the report, Deputy Magourik said he detected an odor of alcohol about Hall’s person and coming from inside her vehicle. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Hall and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest without further incident. Upon inventory of the vehicle, deputies found an open container of alcohol. Hall was charged with driving under the influence, open container law, failure to exercise due care, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane and violation of financial responsibility.
Aggravated assault: A Parrottsville man was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault on Wednesday, May 15. Sgt. Heath Willis was dispatched to the 1800 block of Allen Chapel Road, concerning a domestic dispute. While en route, deputies were advised that the suspect, identified as James Curtis Chrisman, 55, fled the scene. Deputy Josh Matthews located Chrisman near Walgreens and conducted a traffic stop where Chrisman was detained. Sgt. Willis then spoke with the victim, Penny Ann Baldus, 54, who said Chrisman became irate and struck her in the face. Baldus also advised that Chrisman threw her on the bed and allegedly choked her. Chrisman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
