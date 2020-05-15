Lane charged with DUI: A Parrottsville man was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Wednesday, May 13. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to the area of West Highway 25/70 to look for an impaired driver in a red Nissan. Ptl. Weber located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, he observed Jonathan Lane, 25, North Highway 340, exit the vehicle and reportedly “crawl” under the vehicle. During the investigation, officers detected an odor of alcohol about Lane’s person. According to the report, Lane admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Lane and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested without incident.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man for driving under the influence on Wednesday, May 13. Detective Derrick Webb stopped a vehicle after he observed it operating at a very low speed, with the vehicle seemingly having mechanical issues. At that time, officers came in contact with the driver, Jeffrey Goodwin, 54, Riverview Street, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Goodwin admitted to consuming vodka. Goodwin was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
