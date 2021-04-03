Drunk in Public: On March 30, officers responded to the parking lot of the former Save A Lot on Cosby Highway in regards to an intoxicated man. According to the report, Officer Donald Coakley spoke to the man, identified as Kenneth Conary, 32, Morristown, who said he was waiting to go to the hospital. After a while, Conary became belligerent and began yelling at officers. Conary was placed under arrest for his safety and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Lane Arrest: On March 30, Sgt. Derek Wright observed a gray Dodge van on US 25/70 with an expired plate. Sgt. Wright initiated a traffic stop and found that the plate was registered to a Nissan. The driver, Richie Lane, 35, Dina Drive, Newport, was found to be driving on a revoked license and could not provide evidence of financial responsibility. Lane was arrested and taken to Cocke County Jail without incident.
DUI: On March 30, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no operating headlights or taillights that was repeatedly failing to maintain its lane of travel. According to the report, Patrolman Weber could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver, identified as Bonniejean Solomon, 22, Driskill Circle, Newport, performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Solomon was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On March 30, officers responded to a call from the parking lot of Walmart on Cosby Highway in regards to a male striking a female. According to the report, the male, identified as Donald Burkett, 39, Ransom Circle, Newport, was seen striking the woman and leaning over her. Witnesses also say they saw Burkett rub hand sanitizer on the woman’s face, which had an open wound. Officers arrested Burkett and brought him to Cocke County Jail.
Gibson Arrest: On March 31, police were dispatched to Newport Terrace Apartments concerning a man on the property. According to the report, the man, Luke Gibson, 27, Cosby Highway, Newport, had an active warrant out of Jefferson County for Violation of Parole. Police also found 0.01 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.