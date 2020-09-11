Banks arrest: Larry Banks, 42, Knoxville, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Banks without incident.
Escape: Nathaniel Dexter Manning, 32, Lehigh Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Joshyua Shults served Manning the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Forgery: Alexas Bailey, 25, Dykes Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for forgery on Thursday, Sept. 10. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Bailey without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Amanda Ball, 43, Highway 25E, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Paul Weber served Ball the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Steven Ball, 45, Cosby Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Ball without incident.
Contempt of court: Marcus Guy, 36, Flatwoods Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for contempt of court on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Guy at Newport City Park without incident.
Failure to appear: Jason R. Cureton, 38, Lennon Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Cureton at his residence.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 7th Street concerning an altercation that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 10. Capt. Matthew Elliott spoke with Tiera Henderson, 30, and Jerry Waters, 50, who said John Shehee, 32, 7th Street, struck Henderson and then “attacked” Waters. A witness confirmed their stories. Shehee was arrested and charged with assault.
Failure to appear: Willie Fox, 45, Jimtown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Fox without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Isaac Adam Finchum, 25, Lower Bogard Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for sale and delivery of drugs (two counts) on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Finchum at 660 Cosby Highway without incident.
Probation violation: Christina Zimmer, 33, Bean Station, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Zimmer at Food City West without incident.
Russell arrest: Mark W. Russell, 48, Mineral Street, is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle traveling on West Highway 25/70 that had several broken windows and a license plate that was not on file. Officers made contact with Russell who admitted he did not have a driver’s license. He was placed under arrest without incident. A pat down search of Russell’s person revealed a bag that contained nine grams of methamphetamine. Ptl. Weber reported more drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the vehicle. Russell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and violation of financial responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.