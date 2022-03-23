Shoplifting: On March 18, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a shoplifting call from TimeOut Travel Center on West 25/70. Shults spoke to an employee who stated two unknown male subjects entered the store and stole $11 worth of food items before leaving in a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows.
DUI: On March 19 around 5 a.m., Patrolman Shane Bower made contact with a driver whose car was parked in the emergency lane of I-40 East near Exit 432. Bower reported that the driver was “slumped over the steering wheel and appeared to be asleep.” Upon waking, the driver was identified as Shannon Fields, age 45. Bower reported that Fields “had slurred speech, and I smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.” Fields reportedly had trouble maintaining his balance when he stepped out of the vehicle. He believed himself to be in Morristown, and thought it was still 9 p.m. on March 18, rather than 5 a.m. the next morning. Fields refused to perform field sobriety tests and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On March 19, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a shoplifting call from Food City West. According to Shults’ report, four unidentified juvenile males had stolen six raspberry Twisted Tea beverages. The subjects fled the scene prior to police arrival, and the drinks were valued at $18.37 total.
Vehicle Theft: On March 19, police were dispatched to Walgreens on East Broadway in reference to a vehicle theft. Police were unable to find the vehicle in question at the scene. Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke to the victim, who stated that her blue Hyundai Sonata had been taken from the property some time between 5:30 p.m. and 10:03 p.m. Walgreens’ manager provided security footage which showed a female subject getting into the vehicle and driving away at 9:59 p.m. Patrolman Shane Bower was able to locate the vehicle at a residence on Evans Valley Road and made contact with Christal Frazier, age 45. Frazier was taken into custody and was found to have a revoked license.
Assault: On March 20, Captain Donald Coakley observed two male subjects “fighting and tearing a section of fence down” on Graham Street. Police spoke to both subjects, who were identified as John Shehee, age 33, and Aaron Huff, age 25. Huff stated that Shehee had been walking up and down the street carrying a stick. Huff stated that Shehee “started cussing him and started hitting him with a stick,” at which point the two began fighting. Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On March 20, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a theft call from Walmart Loss Prevention. They stated to police that Vairame Tedesco, age 50, had opened several cosmetic items and concealed them on her person. Tedesco then reportedly left the store without any effort to pay for the items. Tedesco was issued a citation for the theft and was released.
Disorderly Conduct: On March 19, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a fight between two female subjects. Douglas spoke to both Nikki Gibson, age 42, and Amya Munize, age 21. Gibson stated she and Munize had gotten into an argument outside after Munize began cursing at Gibson. Munize, however, stated that she was inside with her child when she heard Gibson yelling at her from outside her residence, demanding that she fight Gibson. Munize was able to provide security footage of the incident and Gibson was arrested for Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
Theft: On March 21, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter spoke to Bobby Buchanan and Erika Cable regarding a theft at Motel 6 near Interstate 40. Cable stated that Buchanan, her grandfather, had been on a date with “Cassie Wynn,” listed in the report as Cassandra Rathbone, age 26. Buchanan reported that after the date, the two spent the night at Motel 6. When Buchanan woke up, Wynn/Rathbone had left the room and Buchanan was missing his Ruger .380 handgun, his credit card, and $350 in cash. Buchanan also reported that Wynn/Rathbone had sent herself $1,000 from Buchanan’s CashApp account.
Vandalism: On March 21, Patrolman Eli Suggs responded to a vandalism call from Newport Medical Center. NMC staff told Suggs that Kevin Sullivan, age 47, had pulled a television off the wall in his hospital room and thrown it at hospital staff. The television was valued at $700. Sullivan was medically discharged from the hospital and was arrested for Vandalism.
Shoplifting: On March 21, Patrolman Brandon Cassady responded to a call from Walgreens regarding stolen clothing items. Cassady spoke to employees, who stated that a male subject had picked up a pack of t-shirts and a grooming kit and tried to return them at the register for cash. The subject reportedly fled the store with the items, valued at $38.98, in a white Chevrolet Impala.
Possession of Schedule II: On March 21, Patrolman Paul Weber approached a parked vehicle at Good Pastures Thrift Store after hours. Weber made contact with Amber Clark, age 40. Clark stated she did not work at the store, but she was cleaning the donation area. According to Weber’s report, he knew Clark “had a history of methamphetamine use,” and requested consent to search her vehicle. Clark consented, and a search revealed 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a cut straw with white residue. Clark was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
