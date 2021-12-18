Possession of Schedule II: On December 14, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without functioning taillights and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Goldie Pierce, age 50. Pierce stated that she had a driver’s license out of Illinois, but police could only find a non-license ID card issued out of Kentucky. Pierce told police that she occasionally uses narcotics, and a search of the car revealed 2.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe and two syringes. Pierce was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On December 15, police responded to the call of a shoplifter at Walgreen’s on East Broadway. Police observed Alice Vick, age 44, walking across the street near Walgreen’s, and Vick stated that she had returned the stolen merchandise to the store. Officers transported Vick back to Walgreen’s, where employees stated she had concealed 40 miscellaneous gift cards in her purse before walking out of the store. Police located the cards still in Vick’s bag. The value of the cards were estimated at $40 total, as the cards had not been activated to hold any value. Vick was placed under arrest for theft under $1,000 and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Theft: On December 15, police were dispatched to a residence near Cliffwood Drive regarding an unwanted male subject on the property. Police spoke to Daniel Setzer, age 31, who stated that he would leave the property of his own volition after speaking to officers. On the property, police observed a black Ford Ranger, which the homeowner stated was not his. A check of the license, as well as a license plate that was visible in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle, found that both plates were registered as being stolen from the Smoky Mountain National Park in the Big Creek Area on December 2. In the bed of the truck, police found several tool bags with Setzer’s name written on them. Setzer was charged with the theft of the license plates and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hit-and-Run/DUI: On December 15, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Cosby Highway. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim of the crash, who stated that the other vehicle, a Jeep, had struck him from behind and left the scene. Sergeant Dylan Norton of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department stated that he knew the Jeep’s driver to be Cliffton Gray, age 37. CCSO Deputy Alison Brooks initiated a traffic stop for Gray as he was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Cosby Highway. Gray appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest. Gray was found to be without proof of insurance for the vehicle, and a search revealed an open moonshine jar, a marijuana grinder and a Beretta handgun loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report.
Shoplifting: On December 15, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Walmart Loss Prevention informed Shults that Bradley Shelton, age 28, had concealed an impact wrench, an air die grinder, and perfume and tried to leave without paying. Shelton had also been trespassed from the property in April. The value of the items was estimated at $69.19. Shelton was placed under arrest for theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
