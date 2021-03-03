Failure to appear: Patrolman Joshyua Shults observed Larry Banks, 43, 2765 Long Branch Road, Del Rio, outside the coin laundry on West Broadway. Shults knew that Banks had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Shults arrested Banks and transported him to the Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to 365 Buda Road in reference to a domestic assault that occurred where a male allegedly punched a female. Officers spoke with Misty Heitz who stated her “old man”, Brandon Hurst, had struck her in the face. The officer on scene observed several bruises on her face and blood coming from her nose. There were several witnesses working at the Newport Housing Authority that also witnessed the incident. Warrants were issued for Hurst’s arrest.
Vandalism: Officers were dispatched to 336 Old Knoxville Highway concerning a vandalism on Feb. 26. Jeffrey Cocherell stated that someone had damaged the door to his mailbox by knocking it off. The total loss was estimated at $60.
Shoplifting: Patrolman Jessy Burgess was dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft report. Burgess spoke with the loss prevention officer who stated that two unknown males took four bait caster fishing reels without paying for them. The two men reportedly cut the zip ties on the fishing rods and removed the reels from the poles. Each reel is valued at $97 for a total of $388. Video evidence was turned over to law enforcement and the theft is under investigation.
Failure to appear: On Feb. 28 Patrolman William Garber observed Jeffery Reed, 56, 238 Buford Road, Bybee, in the driver’s seat of a Subaru Outback. Garber reported that Reed had an active capias warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Garber conducted a traffic stop and place Reed under arrest. Reed was transported to the Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.