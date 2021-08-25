Child Support: Deputies went to 2219 Stoneview Road to serve warrants on Samantha Penn. Penn was located at the residence and taken into custody for a failure to pay child support warrant. Penn was also found to have a violation of probation warrant out of Jefferson County. Penn was transported to the County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: On August 16, Deputy Eddie Clabo was at Del Rio Elementary when an older male came to the main entrance of the school and reported there was a man near the train tracks on 107 West screaming at cars. The man stated that it appeared as if the individual was trying to break into a truck and a car in the area. Clabo made contact with the man identified as Anthony Mosley, age 48, Hot Spring, NC. Mosley told Clabo he had been “drinking a lot” and continued to slur his words. While speaking with him, Clabo reported smelling an odor of alcohol coming from Mosley’s person. Mosley was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
Assault: On August 20, Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regards to an assault. Lauryn Ashtyn Eastridge alleged that on August 19 she was assaulted by Hayle Waldroup at her home located at 4071 Cosby Highway. The two got into an argument, which led Waldroup to allegedly hit Eastridge with her fist knocking her to the ground. Eastridge also stated she was kicked in the head. A video of the incident was located during the investigation from Creekbank Auto Sales, which is located next to Eastridge’s home. Further investigation showed that Waldroup’s last name was Arwood. Deputy Forbes and the victim signed a Simple Assault warrant. Arwood was taken in custody on August 23 at the Cocke County Courthouse and taken to the County Jail.
Driving While License Revoked: On August 20, Deputy Joshua Smith responded to the call of a male passed out in a vehicle at DJ’s Market. Smith made contact with the driver, Matthew Weeks, age 29, Cosby. Weeks stepped out of the vehicle and stated that he was driving home from work and got sick, so he stopped at the store. Smith ran Weeks’ names through Central Dispatch who informed him that Weeks’ license was revoked. Weeks was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
DUI: On August 22, Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to the area of Highway 160 in reference to a possible drunk driver. Central Dispatch advised him that the caller described the vehicle as a 1990s model van with a ladder rack. The caller stated that the vehicle had hit a fence, and was all over the road. Pickens located a vehicle matching that description on Highway 160 near Airport Road. While behind the vehicle, Pickens observed the driver fail to maintain his lane of travel. Pickens performed a traffic stop on Briar Thicket Road. He made contact with the driver, who identified himself as Jesus Salvador. While speaking with the subject, Pickens noticed Salvador had bloodshot and glossy eyes. The report states that there was also a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Pickens asked Salvador to do a Standard Field Sobriety Test. The report shows that Salvador declined the tests stating that he would not pass. Salvador was arrested and transported to County Jail.
Driving While License Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling Highway 160 when Deputy Randy Forbes observed a vehicle traveling 70mph in a 45mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Christopher Richard Gregg, stated he did not have a license. Forbes requested a license status from dispatch that advised Gregg’s license was revoked for driving under the influence. Forbes arrested Gregg at the scene and transported him to the County Jail. He was also issued a citation for Speeding and Financial Responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.