Probation Violation: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cosby Highway and New Cave Church Road on a brown passenger car whose occupants were not wearing their seat belts. Upon making contact and checking the occupants for warrants, Damron was advised that Joseph Gates and Buddy Lovell had active warrants for there arrest out of Sessions Court for Probation Violation. Damron placed both subjects under arrest and transported them to the County Jail for booking.
Probation Violation: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cut Off road when he observed Mary Banks driving without a seat belt. He conducted a traffic stop and explained the reason for stop while checking all occupants through central dispatch. Damron was advised by the jail that Banks had an active warrant for Probation Violation out of Sessions Court. Banks was taken into custody without incident and transported to the County Jail.
Two Arrested: While traveling west bound on New Cave Church Road, Deputy Zachary Magouirk observed a blue Honda Accord cross the center line several times. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Amy Allison. It was confirmed through central dispatch that Allison’s driver’s license was revoked for Driving Under the Influence. Allison was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. Magouirk also made contact with David Cameron, who was the back seat passenger in the vehicle. Cameron was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County for Failure to Comply with Child Support. He was also taken into custody and transported to the jail.
Probation Violation: When exiting the drive through at McDonald’s, Sergeant Dylan Norton identified John Barrett in the front passenger seat of a truck that was also sitting in the drive through. Cocke County jail staff informed Norton that Barrett had two active Probation Violation warrants for his arrest. At that time, Norton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. He informed Barrett that he had active warrants, placed him under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule I,V: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to the Stoneview Road sign near Indian Camp Creek Road in regard to a wreck involving two trucks. Upon arrival, Damron observed Travis Stuart inside of the truck “searching for something.” Damron instructed Stuart to get out of the vehicle for his safety. The report states that Stuart was having a hard time following instructions and was determined to get back in the truck. Damron detained Stuart after dispatch advised he had a revoked license. After a quick pat down, Damron found five orange capsule pills suspected to be Gabapentin and one light yellow pill suspected to be Lisdexamfetamine. Stuart was transported to the County Jail for booking. Jail staff later advised that they located a small red bag inside Stuart’s underwear that contained a brown powdery substance suspected to be Heroin and Fentanyl.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
