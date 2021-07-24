Shoplifting: On July 20, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. According to Shelton’s report, a male and a female, identified as Jude Beason, age 20, and Chandra Cupp, age 20, were seen running out of the store when Shelton arrived. Both individuals had been banned from the Walmart for two previous shoplifting incidents less than a week prior. Warrants were issued for both individuals.
Assault: Around 11:15 p.m. on July 20, police were dispatched to Direct Auto Insurance in response to an assault call. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Timothy Rowe, who stated a man named Joe, estimated age 60, had approached his vehicle, opened his door and grabbed him. Rowe said Joe started making threats towards him. A report of the incident was filed.
Trespassing: Around 11:30 p.m. on July 20, police observed a fire in the woods behind Walmart. Patrolman Paul Weber came into contact with a man who said his name was Michael Bercy. Police could not find anyone with the name and date of birth the man gave. The man was found to have been living on Walmart property and was arrested as a John Doe.
DUI/Simple Possession: On July 21, just after midnight, police responded to a report of two individuals who were unconscious in their vehicle at the Kenjo gas station on Cosby Highway. Police made contact with Deven Goins, age 18, and Hayle Arwood, age 19. According to the reports, both individuals appeared to be under the influence of Marijuana. A small baggie of suspected Marijuana was found on Goins’ person. Arwood stated she had smoked Marijuana and taken a prescription pill her mother had given her before driving. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On July 21 around 3 a.m. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling with expired tags that were not properly illuminated. The driver was identified as James Tucker, age 30. Laughter reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Tucker stated he had consumed one Mike’s Hard Lemonade before driving. Laughter found a six-pack of Bud Light Platinum with three bottles missing in the floorboard. Laughter also found a Glock 43 firearm in the center console. Tucker performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
