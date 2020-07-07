Vandergriff arrest: Deputies were dispatched to Kyker’s Auto Body in reference to an assault that occurred on Highway 73 on Friday, July 3. Sgt. Heath Willis learned both Amanda Beth Vandergriff, 41, and Aaron Correll, 41, were inside a vehicle when an argument ensued. According to the report, during the argument, Vandergriff allegedly struck Correll in the face after he allegedly pushed her back in her seat. Correll sustained injuries to his mouth but denied medical attention. Vandergriff was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Christopher Williams, 24, Sweetwater Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation on Saturday, July 4. Sgt. Heath Willis arrested Williams without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Livesay arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Fowlers Ridge Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Friday, July 3. Deputy Jonathan Ochs came in contact with Thomas Clay Livesay, 33, who denied assaulting anyone and attempted to walk away from deputies. Deputy Ochs reportedly commanded Livesay to stop, however, Livesay fled the scene into a wooded area. A brief foot pursuit ensued before Livesay was caught by Deputy Ochs and Deputy Dan Williams. According to the report, deputies found a firearm in Livesay’s pocket. Deputy Ochs said the female victim was not found in the area. Livesay was charged with resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search and possession of handgun. He was also served with active outstanding warrants issued out of Hamblen County and Cocke County.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
