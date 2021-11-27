Failure to Appear: Sergeant Joey Owings was dispatched to the Jail Annex to serve a active warrant. Upon arrival, Owings was given a active Failure to Appear Warrant out of Circuit Court for Justin Bersch. Owings served the warrant on Bersch at the Cocke County Annex where he is currently incarcerated.
Failure to Appear: On November 19, Deputy Rebecca Colley signed and executed a warrant for a Failure to Appear on Sarah Kudach at the Cocke County Jail where Kudach is currently incarcerated.
Capias Warrant: Sergeant Joshua Boyce initiated a traffic stop on a black vehicle for traveling 45 in a 55 mph zone. Boyce identified the individuals in the vehicle, and the front seat passenger was identified as George Meeks. Meeks showed to have an active Capias out of Cocke County. The Cocke County Jail verified that they had a hard copy on hand.Meeks was placed in handcuffs and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: The Cocke County Jail requested for a deputy to come to the jail because an individual in the parking lot had a warrant for their arrest. Deputy Johnathan Ball responded to the jail to assist the jail staff who were already outside. The person was identified as Meghann Hill, who had an active Probation Violation warrant out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Hill was taken into custody and walked into the jail where she was served with the warrant.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
