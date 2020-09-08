Two charged: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two men on Sunday, Sept. 6. Constable Nathan White stopped a Dodge Durango on Point Pleasant Road after the vehicle crossed the centerline several times. Deputies reported a backseat passenger advised them that Gage Bailey, 28, Sunset Walk Way, and Joshua Delk, 27, Jamestown, allegedly traded a car at a residence on Fowler’s Ridge Road for methamphetamine and $20. Deputies searched the vehicle and found an empty bag with methamphetamine residue. According to the report, the baggie had been ripped open and Bailey admitted that someone in the vehicle consumed the drugs. Both Bailey and Delk were placed under arrest and charged with tampering with evidence. Bailey was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
Stolen vehicle recovered: A 2001 Jeep Cherokee was recovered in Cocke County over the weekend. Lt. Max Laughter was patrolling the area of Scenic View Drive when he observed a Jeep that was rolled on its top. Lt. Laughter checked the VIN number and learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of the City of Newport.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
