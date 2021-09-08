Shoplifting: On September 3, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Sergeant David Clevenger spoke to Doug Justice, who had detained Justin Mabe, age 27, for taking motor oil and tools from the store without paying. Mabe was found to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation and was placed under arrest.
Possession of Schedule VI: On September 3, around 6:30 p.m. Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a Green Dodge Challenger that was traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Strange, age 30. Strange stated he had smoked marijuana about an hour before driving. According to Weber’s report, Strange performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. An inventory of the vehicle revealed 2.98 grams of marijuana.
Assault: On September 3, police responded to a call regarding an assault that had occurred at Cocke County High School. Police spoke to Jerri Gonzalez, who stated that her granddaughter had been assaulted by another juvenile female at a CCHS sporting event around 9:30 p.m. A report was filed and Gonzalez was told to speak with the school’s Student Resource Officer.
Possession of Schedule II: On September 4, police were dispatched to the Exxon station on US 25/70 to assist CCSO with two individuals who were unconscious in their vehicle. The individuals were identified as Jody Teal, age 35, and Jamie Waddell, age 40. Police spoke to both and determined that both appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed two glass pipes, three grams of suspected methamphetamine, a bottle containing pills including Clonazepam and Alprazloam, and other drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On September 4, police were dispatched to the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Cosby Highway in response to a possible intoxicated driver. Patrolman Paul Weber reported that the male was in a black Ford sedan and had apparently been there for quite some time. As police approached the car, the male, identified as John Barilovits, age 41, began shouting incoherently at them. Barilovits performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.
DUI: On September 4 around 10:30 p.m., Patrolman Chris Silvers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle without illuminated taillights on US-321. The driver was identified as Deborah Cox, age 24. According to Silvers’ report, there was an open can of alcohol in the center console that was still cold to the touch. Cox admitted to Silvers that she had drank two “Twisted” tea beverages about two hours prior, and Silvers observed a case of the beverage in the passenger’s seat. Cox performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a 0.117 BAC on a breath test at the Newport Police Department.
Possession of Schedule II: On September 5, around 11 p.m., Sergeant Justin Vinson initiated a traffic stop for a white Mazda without functioning taillights. The driver was identified as Elizabeth Jones, age 43, and the passenger was identified as Justin Webb, age 36. Jones was found to be driving on a revoked license without insurance. As Vinson returned to his vehicle to check for warrants, Webb exited the vehicle and began to flee. Vinson pursued Webb in his cruiser and was able to detain him. Webb was found to have a glass pipe, a syringe and 0.51 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person.
DUI/Possession of Schedule II: On September 5, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel on Main Street. The driver was identified as Danielle Weyer, age 32. According to Weber’s report, Weyer “appeared fidgety and her pupils were dilated,” indicating narcotic use. Weber searched the vehicle and located 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine from Weyer’s handbag, as well as 1.4 grams of an unknown crystal substance and other drug paraphernalia. Weyer was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
