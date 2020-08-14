Warrant served: Billy R. Boykin, 29 Beech Wood Drive, was served with an active warrant for theft $1,000-$10,000 on Tuesday, Aug. 11. According to the report, Boykin was wanted after he reportedly stole a 1998 Ford Mustang from a Driskill Circle residence the night before. Boykin was located at a residence on Epley Road where he was taken into custody. The Mustang was recovered at the scene.
Ballard arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Monday, Aug. 10. Det. Derrick Webb observed a white Honda Civic operating on the roadway without a taillight. At that time, officers conducted a routine traffic stop where they made contact with the driver, identified as Eric S. Ballard, 53, Carson Springs Road, who had a suspended license. Ballard was then placed under arrest without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed bags that contained 1.01 grams of methamphetamine, .43 grams of methamphetamine, a larger bag that contained 65 grams of marijuana along with several drug paraphernalia items. Ballard was charged with possession of schedule VI, possession of schedule II, driving on revoked license and light law violation.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to Food City West concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Aug. 10. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Adara Perkins, 26, who said her boyfriend, Eric Stepping, 32, allegedly “grabbed” her shirt. Stepping fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Warrant served: Cayce L. Wines, 38, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card $500-$1,000 on Monday, Aug. 10. Det. Scott Lamb served Wines the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Crumbley arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Shell gas station concerning a female subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Patrolman Shane Bower observed Dawn M. Crumbley, 44, Paintbrush Road, “slumped” over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. Officers made contact with Crumbley who was sweating “profusely” and appeared to be disoriented. Ptl. Bower noted Crumbley had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet. According to the report, Crumbley attempted to hide a pill bottle but surrendered it to officers. The pill bottle reportedly contained Suboxone, several pills of Alprazolam and various other pills. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Crumbley and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was charged with driving under the influence and possession of controlled substance (two counts).
Sanderlin arrest: William R. Sanderlin, 28, Greystone Way, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Patrolman Shane Bower was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed Sanderlin, who had active warrants for his arrest. Officers conducted a traffic stop without and took Sanderlin into custody. A search of his person revealed a bag that contained 1.69 grams of methamphetamine and a bag that contained 4 grams of marijuana. Sanderlin was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
