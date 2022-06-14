I/Assault: On June 10, police responded to a call regarding a suspicious male in the McDonald’s parking lot. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to employees, who stated the man had just left in a white Subaru, and that he and another person had been arguing. Police were directed to the other party, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, Jason Kimbel, age 40, had been continuously following her to try to talk to her. She stated that Kimbel had come to McDonald’s and tried to talk to her while she was in her car, Kimbel allegedly started hitting the victim’s care window and yelling at her. Kimbel was located at Zoomerz and was placed under arrest. Police found 0.5 grams of suspected heroin in Kimbel’s person and noted that he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Theft: On June 11, police responded to a gas theft report from Murphy USA on Cosby Highway. Police reviewed footage of a red, early-2000’s Chevy Silverado pumping $91 worth of fuel before leaving without paying for the gas. Police were unable to identify the plate number of the car, but could tell it was a new blue Tennessee license plate.
Trespass/Drug Charges: On June 10, police were dispatched to Cosby Highway in reference to a group of trespassers in an apartment. The property owner stated that three people had been evicted from the apartment on June 5 and had yet to move out. Police entered the residence and found two female subjects, identified as Alea McKinney, age 32, and Hailey Messer, age 19. Inside the apartment, police found numerous articles of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and a bong, as well as a mirror with a cut line of suspected methamphetamine. Police were also made aware of a male subject who had left and returned, identified as Charles Adams, age 52. All three parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen License Plate: On June 10, police spoke to Autumn Gilliam regarding an issue with her driver’s license. Gilliam stated that she had recently been informed that her license was revoked and she did not know why. Police records showed that the vehicle registered to her had been listed in a crash in 2019, and her license had been revoked for failure to provide proof of insurance. Upon investigation, police discovered that the vehicle listed in the accident report was not in fact Gilliam’s vehicle, and that Gilliam’s vehicle had not been in such a crash at any point. Police discovered that the license plate of Gilliam’s vehicle, which had been disabled since prior to the accident report, had been stolen.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 11, police were called to Newport Medical Center in reference to an unruly subject in front of the emergency room entrance. Police made contact with Brittney Messer, who had been starting fights with passers-by in the parking lot. Messer had been detained by a person she had attacked. Witnesses stated Messer had been trying to start fights with people inside the emergency room, to which Messer admitted. Messer was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, where she began to fight with the Corrections Officers.
Shoplifting: On June 11, police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter who had attempted to steal eight packs of Pokemon cards, valued at a total of $116.24. The man was identified as Ethan Irwin, age 29. Irwin was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: On June 13, police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft from a customer. Police spoke to the victim, who stated she had entered the store with her daughter around 7:30 p.m. and her wallet had been stolen from her cart. Loss Prevention reviewed security footage, which showed the victim and her daughter entering the store in motorized shopping carts, with the victim’s wallet in the basket of her daughter’s cart. Footage showed the victim’s daughter returning the motorized cart and leaving the wallet inside the cart, out of the camera’s view. The victim stated that the wallet contained $3,000 in cash, as well as her bank cards, social security card, and her driver’s license.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
