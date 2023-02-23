Property Transfers Feb 23, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb.13-17James R. Ellison to Tami Williams, 4th District, $20,000.Betty Loveday to Manson Sisk, et al, and Vadeene Sisk, 6th District, $110,000.George H. Grooms, et al, and Charles C. Grooms, Tyler Grooms and Larry D. Grooms to Matthew Gordon and wife, Brandy Gordon, 6th District, $195,000.Imogene Rathbone to Brian K. Rathbone and wife, Pamela J. Rathbone, 4th District, $4,000.Randy Hemminger to Lisa Gillespie, 6th District, $8,000.RPI Corporation, et al, and Linda Stokes and Jaymes W. Stokes to Joseph Carl and wife, Karen Carl, 2nd District, $25,000.Michelle Lee Jones to Josh McNutt and wife, Pamela McNutt, 6th District, $12,000.Bolling Brawley and wife, Nancy Graham Brawley to Laura B. Strader, et al, and Dorothy E. Brawley, 6th District, $50,000.James P. Homann and wife, Jeni Homann to Howard Jay Skinner, 5th District, $239,500.Ira L. Woody, et al, and Deborah Woody and Deborah J. Woody to Michael Laney, et al, and Lisa Laney and Eric Ayers, 4th District, $57,900.Jeffery G. Fox to Carson Springs RV Campground LLC, 4th District, $2,000.Danny Osborne, Personal Representative and Estate of Vickie Arms to Brian Machala and wife, Donna S. Machala, 6th District, $59,500.Pamela K. Martin to Justin Stalsworth, 4th District, $57,500.Primary Properties LLC, et al, and Dorothy Faye Sisson to Nicole Guzman, et al, and Melquiades Guzman and Nicholas Guzman, 10th District, $12,500.Denese Carver to Sammy Crum, 3rd District, $10,250.Dale Holt to Nora Ray, 4th District, $25,000.Benjamin Olivas and wife, Maureen D. Olivas to Chad R. Huskey, et al, and David L. Carr, 9th District, $225,000.Lori Smith Sweeten to JSB Properties LLC, 4th District, $28,000.Heather J. Spica, et al, and Kara Joyner to Frederick Thomas Lodsin, 1st District, $89,900. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
