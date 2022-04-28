DUI: On April 22, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a blue Nissan Rogue with a broken right taillight. Laughter noted that the vehicle’s registration was expired as of January 2022. The driver was identified as Kristin Krawczyk, age 31. Laughter reported that Krawczyk had “constricted pupils and droopy eyelids,” and Krawczyk stated that she had taken Methadone and Klonopin. Krawczyk performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On April 23, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Smith Street in response to a possible intoxicated driver. Suggs made contact with Bridgett Emmings-Williams, age 36, who had fallen asleep in her car with the key in the ignition. Suggs reported that her speech was slurred and her movements were slow. Emmings-Williams stated she had used heroin the previous day but had not used anything on April 23. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI and Driving while Revoked.
Drug Charges: On April 23, police were dispatched to Relax in on US 25/70 in reference to an unwanted guest. Sergeant Brandon Cassady made contact with Devyn Childs, age 29. Childs stated that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and that employees would not let him retrieve items from a room. Childs stated that he had consumed alcohol, and Cassady reported that he “appeared lethargic and was unsteady on his feet.” Employees noted that Childs’ room contained several needles consistent with drug use. While Childs was being transported to the jail, patrol car footage showed him hiding a $10 bill and a digital scale in the gaps between the seats of the patrol vehicle.
Hit-and-Run: On April 24, police responded to a hit-and-run near the Marathon station on Cosby Highway. The victim stated that a tan truck had rolled backward into the front of his car. Both vehicles pulled into the gas station, and the victim stated that the male driver of the truck flashed his registration but would not provide his name or driver’s license. The victim took a picture of the truck’s license plate, which was registered to David Roberts. Roberts told police that he had let a family member and her boyfriend Donald Rife, age 47, use the truck. Rife matched the description of the driver from the incident, and police issued warrants for his arrest.
DUI: On April 25, police were dispatched to Coin Laundry in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Police found Stephanie Ramsey, age 39, asleep in the driver’s seat of a Chevy Malibu. Ramsey told police she had pulled over because she was tired from driving from Bybee. Patrolman Paul Weber noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car, with several open containers in the floorboards. Ramsey performed poorly during field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. An search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock 27 handgun, 10.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a used glass pipe.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
