Aggravated Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to a residence on Battle Road in reference to a physical domestic assault. Upon Forbes arrival, he spoke with Constance Styles who stated that a verbal argument had started the night before between herself and Jimmy Carnall. Styles alleged that sometime the following morning, Carnall tried to hit her with a baseball bat but missed. She called 911 immediately following the incident. Styles stated that Carnall got into his green Ford Escape and left the home heading toward Highway 160. Deputies were in the area but unable to locate the vehicle. Styles provided a written statement and said she was willing to prosecute Carnall.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a silver passenger vehicle traveling on Judds Lane with very dark window tint that kept him from seeing any occupants inside the car. Damron conducted a traffic stop for the window tint violation and made contact with the driver, Paige Banks, who stated she was unaware of how dark the tint was and gave Damron consent to conduct a field comparison test. The tint was read at 2%, which Banks said she knew the tint was dark, but not that dark. Damron’s report states that he noticed the front seat passenger, Cheyenne Kennedy, acting very nervous while moving around in her seat and digging in her backpack. Damron asked Banks if there was anything illegal or any weapons inside the vehicle to which she stated no and gave consent to search the car. Damron located a small container under the front passenger seat where Kennedy was sitting that contained a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine. Kennedy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Fugitive From Justice: Deputy Katie Spann was assisting the Cocke County court system when she was asked to serve Brandon Earls warrant papers due to an active Failure to Appear charge. Spann served Earls with the warrant paperwork and took him into custody. Earls was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. On July 13, deputies received a call from the Cocke County Jail advising they received a positive hit on Earls out of Florida for Grand Theft Auto warrant with full extradition. Florida authorities advised they needed a Fugitive From Justice warrant served in order to extradite Earls. Spann took the warrant out, had it signed by the magistrate and then served Earls with the warrant at the Jail Annex. He will remain in Sheriff’s Office custody until the time of transport to Florida.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.