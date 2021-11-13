Vandalism: On November 9, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a reported crash near Commanche Drive. Laughter observed a white Buick that had run through the gate of a residence. The homeowner told Laughter that the driver attempted to leave the scene. Police spoke to the driver, who was identified as Larry Parks, age 53. Parks stated that he did not remember what had happened leading up to the crash, and he was found to be driving on a revoked license. After treatment at Newport Medical, Parks was arrested for Vandalism over $2,500 and Driving on a Revoked License.
Active Warrants: On November 9, police responded to Seabrook Street in response to an argument between a male subject and a female subject. Police identified the subjects as Justin Patterson, age 24, who had an active warrant for Aggravated Assault, and Chlorissa Sartain, age 31, who had a capias for Failure to Appear. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Joyriding: On November 11, Charles Hayter met with police in regards to a stolen Chevy Silverado, valued at $10,000. Hayter stated that he had let Cindy Hembree borrow the vehicle, as he had done several times in the past, but that she had not returned it and was not answering his calls. Police confirmed that Cindy Hembree is also known as Cindy Benton, age 41. Police issued warrants for Benton for Joyriding. Just after midnight the next morning, police received a call from Hayter that Benton was returning the vehicle to him. Benton was taken into custody where she was found to have multiple warrants for Theft under $1000, Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud, among others.
Evading Arrest: On November 10, police were called to assist the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department with a subject who was leaving Etsie Way on a stolen motorcycle. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed the subject, later identified as Matthew Presnell, age 35, get off of the motorcycle and begin running into a wooded area. Laughter gave chase and attempted to subdue Presnell with a Taser, but Presnell’s thick coat rendered the Taser ineffective. Laughter was able to chase Presnell into an open field, where he was caught and taken into custody.
Fraud/Theft: On November 10, police responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Cosby highway in response to a fraudulent purchase order and theft. Police spoke to an employee who stated that a purchase order from Chaparral Buick was used to purchase $1,905.08 worth of products from the store. The employee stated that they spoke with Chaparral Buick, who stated that the purchase order was not authorized.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
