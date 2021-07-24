Burglary: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to a break in at 1944 Fowlers Grove Road. Upon arrival he spoke with Daniel Gee, who stated that he went down to his shed and noticed someone had cut the lock on the building and taken three chainsaws. Gee stated one chainsaw was a Husqvarna and the other two were Stihl brand. The serial numbers were unknown. Gee valued the saws at $760.00 dollars.
Theft: Deputy Ethan Keys responded to the call of a stolen mailbox on June 22. He made contact with Chris Roach who stated that his mailbox was taken from his front yard at 1049 Industrial Road. He advised that the mailbox is tan/gray in color and the back door was screwed shut. The mailbox was valued at $150.
Possession: Deputy Blake Cupp observed a wanted subject, Joshua Cross, in the front seat of a silver in color passenger vehicle. Cupp blocked the vehicle with his patrol car and advised the offender to step out. Cross was taken into custody at that time. Cupp approached the passenger side of the vehicle and made contact with the Timothy Frazier, 39, Newport. He asked Frazier to step out of the vehicle, in which he complied with the request. While doing so, the report states the offender dropped a bag filled with a clear substance on the ground. Cupp reported that Frazier stepped on the substance in hopes of destroying it. Frazier was taken was placed in handcuffs at that time. The report states that Frazier told Cupp he had a syringe in his pocket. He also dropped another baggie of brown substance, believed to be Heroin. Both Frazier and Cross were transported to the County Jail. Frazier was charged with Possession of Schedule I and II as well as Tampering with Evidence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.