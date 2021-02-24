Probation violation: Thomas Vick, 46, Busler Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 21. Patrolman Paul Weber served Vick the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Michael McAfee, 36, Jasmine Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Feb. 22. Patrolman Paul Weber served McAfee the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Russell arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a routine traffic stop in Newport on Sunday, Feb. 21. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a vehicle due to a license plate violation. At that time, he made contact with the driver, identified as Mark Russell, 48, Mineral Street, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Russell was then placed under arrest without incident. While searching Russell’s vehicle, officers located a cigar box that contained a meth pipe and a bag that contained .4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Russell was charged with improper display of tag, violation of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public intoxication: Steven E. Askew, 61, East Highway 25/70, was arrested by the Newport Police Department for public intoxication on Saturday, Feb. 20. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was patrolling the area near Weigel’s when he observed Askew standing in the middle of parking lot. As officers made contact with Askew, they noticed he seemed “lethargic”. For his safety he was taken into custody, and charged with public intoxication.
Warrant served: Megan Merwin, 32, North Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Feb. 20. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Merwin at a residence on Seabrook Street without incident.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport woman on Sunday, Feb. 21. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a vehicle after he observed the car driving in the on-coming lane of traffic. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Margie Barnes, 56, Pikeview Avenue, who had an odor of alcohol about her person. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Barnes and she performed poorly on all tests given. Barnes was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching her vehicle officers found an open container of alcohol. Barnes was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent and improper lane change.
Vehicle theft: A 2007 Honda Accord was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 20. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Denise Liles, 51, who said the vehicle was last seen at her residence on River Ridge Way earlier that morning.
Vehicle theft: Jamie Welch, 56, Rankin Road, filed a theft report with the Newport Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 20. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Welch, who said someone reportedly stole his 2006 Chevrolet Impala from his residence. The vehicle was last seen the night before.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.