DUI: Officers were dispatched to Stinnett Chevrolet concerning a male subject who said he was being followed by several vehicles on Wednesday, May 27. Patrolman Brandon Cassady said he was notified that the male, later identified as Corey Altmayer, 38, West Broadway Street, had left the scene. Altmayer was located a short time later near Douglas Avenue where Ptl. Cassady conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, as officers spoke to Altmayer, they noticed he was making incoherent statements about being followed and problems concerning his girlfriend. Ptl. Cassady suspected Altmayer was under the influence. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Altmayer and he performed poorly on all test given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Domestic assault: A Newport man is facing a number of charges after he became belligerent with officers on Wednesday, May 27. Patrolman Shane Bower was dispatched to the area of River Rest Way in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Timothy B. Long, 50, standing over Stephanie Bennett, 50, while she was sitting in a chair. Bennett advised officers that Long was intoxicated and she was in fear for her life due to the threats he made. According to the report, as officers attempted to speak with Long about the incident, he reportedly became “belligerent”. Long was then placed under arrest without incident. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, officers stated that Long attempted to give them a false name. Long was charged with domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal impersonation.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Smith Street, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, May 28. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Jennifer Wilson, 35, who said while she and Robert C. Spitler, 47, were arguing, he allegedly threw “something” at her and struck her in the face. Spitler was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
