DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Bogard Road concerning a single vehicle accident on Sunday, Jan. 24. Deputy Daniel Smith made contact with the driver, Jaycob Cameron Sudbrink, 22, Sevierville, who had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, Sudbrink admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Sudbrink and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Carson Springs Road concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Jan. 25. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood made contact with Mirenda Stuart, 67, who said her son, Dexter Stuart, 42, “head butted” her. Dexter Stuart was placed under arrest. While deputies were speaking with Mrs. Stuart, her son reportedly began kicking the back window of Sgt. Jonathan Ochs vehicle. He was charged with domestic assault, vandalism and violation of probation.
Theft of vehicle parts: Mark Lester Smith, 60, Point Pleasant Road, filed a theft report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 25. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Smith, who said he noticed someone had stolen several vehicle parts off his 2003 Volkswagon while it was parked on his property. No suspect was named.
Theft: A Newport man filed a theft report that consisted of several vehicle parts on Thursday, Jan. 21. Deputy Rebecca Colley spoke with Joshua Ramsey, 28, who said sometime between January 20 and January 21, someone reportedly stole eight catalytic converters and 14 vehicle batteries. The total loss totaled $2,168. No suspects were mentioned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
