THEFT: On August 24, Officer Jordan Douglas spoke with the manager of the Newport Walgreens, Rachel Stewart, in reference to a shoplifter. She stated that an unknown female entered the store with John Adam McMahan, whom she was able to identify from purchase records. Stewart became suspicious of the female and began watching her when she noticed the female enter the bathroom with several cosmetic products in her hand. She stated the female then exited the bathroom without the items. Stewart located the empty packages in the trash. A phone number for McMahan was provided, so officers called. He stated that the female was “Michelle McMahan,” and that he would bring her back to be cited. The report states a record check was run for the name and found a female named Gloria Michelle Banks, who was identified as the woman in the security footage from the store. McMahan located the stolen items and returned them to the Newport Police Department but said he did not know where Banks was. The total value of the stolen items was $77.93.

ACTIVE WARRANTS: On August 24, Officer Shane Bower was conducting a traffic stop when he made contact with Joey Shoemaker and Amy Dover. Shoemake was shown to have an active felony warrant. Dover was shown to have 2 active warrants out of Sevier County. Shoemaker and Dover were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

