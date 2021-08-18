Counterfeit Bill: On August 13, police received information that a male had used a counterfeit $50 bill at the Marathon station on West Broadway on August 5. Video footage showed Dustin James, age 24, purchasing a Frazil beverage and Marlboro cigarettes with the bill. Detective Scott Lamb spoke to James at the Cocke County Jail Annex, where he admitted to using the counterfeit bill.
Shoplifting: On August 13, around 9:15 p.m. police received a call from Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Using a description from dispatch, police were able to locate a male in front of EZ Rentals. Patrolman Chris Silvers made contact with the male, who was identified as Brandon Hurst, age 30. Hurst admitted to stealing the items, which included a knife, a machete, and a headlamp. The items were valued at $180.53. Hurst was placed under arrest.
Shoplifting: On August 14, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call from Walmart in regards to a shoplifter. The Walmart Loss Prevention Officer told Bower he had witnessed Larry Banks, age 43, remove several items from their packaging and conceal them on his person before leaving the store. Banks was found in the Walmart parking lot and placed under arrest. The items were valued at $137.20.
DUI: On August 14, around 9:15 p.m. police responded to a vehicle crash on East Broadway near Giles Auto Parts. While speaking to Tracy Robertson, age 51, Captain Matthew Elliot could smell a strong odor of alcohol, according to his report. Elliot asked Robertson to perform in-car sobriety tests, on which she performed poorly. Robertson admitted to drinking four beers before driving. She was placed under arrest and refused to submit a breath test.
DUI: On August 16, police received a call regarding a male who was unconscious in his truck in the Sonic drive-thru line. While en route, police were told that Sonic employees were able to wake the man and that he was still on the scene. Police spoke to the man, who was identified as Billy Sisk, age 56. Patrolman Paul Weber reported that he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Sisk’s person. Sisk performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
Assault: On August 16, police responded to an assault call from Suncrest Apartments near Bailey Street. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Aubrey Bailey, age 22, who stated that he had come to Suncrest unannounced to take custody of his niece from his ex-girlfriend. Bailey stated he let himself into the apartment, where he got into an argument with his ex, Taylor Thornton. Bailey stated that Thornton pushed him out of the apartment, where he then struck her. Bailey then stated that a neighbor came out of his apartment to restrain Bailey while two other unknown males assaulted him. Thornton told Weber that Bailey entered the apartment, the argument started, and Bailey punched her in the stomach five times and then once in the face, causing a laceration to her inner lip. Thornton then stated that she ran to the neighbor’s for help. Bailey was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
