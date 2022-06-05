Theft of Medication: On May 31, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Knight’s Inn on Cosby Highway in response to a report of stolen medication. The caller, named in the report as Ms. Lawson, told Suggs that one and a half Buprenorphine pills and 15 Clonazepam pills were missing from inside her hotel room. Lawson provided the name of an individual who had been in the hotel room before she noticed the medication missing. No warrants have been issued, and Lawson values the loss at $48.88.
Shoplifting: On May 31, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in reference to shoplifters who had attempted to push a cart full of merchandise out of the front door without paying. Loss Prevention was able to stop one of the subjects, who was identified as Amanda Webb-Forrester, age 38, and recovered some of the merchandise. The recovered merchandise was valued at $255.11. The other subject was identified as Tonya Forrester, age 31, who continued out of the store with the rest of the merchandise in her cart with a three-week old infant. Security footage showed Forrester leaving the property with three boxes of diapers valued at $90. A warrant was issued for Forrester, and Webb-Forrester was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft/Vandalism: On May 31, police spoke to Stephanie Butler, who stated her semi truck had been vandalized. Butler stated that she had previously employed an individual to drive the truck, but had recently terminated his employment. When Butler regained possession of the truck, she found that the CB Radio and Garmin GPS unit had been taken from the truck, and the front window had been cracked. No warrants were listed in the police report.
Shoplifting: On June 1, Patrolman Alex Reese responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Loss Prevention told Reese that Travis Barnes, age 36, had been caught skip-scanning two cans of baby formula, teriyaki beef sticks, and two bags of chicken, all valued at $59.86. Barnes was issued a citation in lieu of arrest.
Disorderly Conduct: On June 1, Patrolman Joshyua Shults observed a woman running into traffic on Cosby Highway and striking a car’s window with her hands. The woman, identified as Pamela Lawson, age 59, was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct. Shults reported that Lawson spoke to him on the way to the Cocke County Jail Annex, telling him that her son was “transporting narcotics,” and that the people in the car she had struck had been giving her son drugs.
Disorderly Conduct/Assault: On June 1, Patrolman Alex Reese was dispatched to Newport Medical Center in response to an unruly patient. Police had been called earlier in the day in reference to the same subject, who was identified as Benjamin Schmit, age 38. According to hospital staff, Schmit had been cussing at hospital staff and had thrown a bottle of his urine at one of them. Shmit also reportedly punched a hole in the bathroom wall. The damage was valued at $500. Schmit was released from medical care and placed under arrest.
Missing Money: On June 2, police spoke to Amanda Miller of Ruby Tuesday, who stated that several of their deposits from mid-May had been short. Wilson stated she had spoken to the employee who had taken the deposits to the bank. Miller told police that she had set an appointment to speak with employee, but the individual stated he had gotten sick and would not be able to meet her. Miller stated she had not been able to contact him since then. No further action was included in the report.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
