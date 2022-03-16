Possession of Schedule II: On March 11, Patrolman Justin Shelton observed Marcus Guy, age 37, walking near Buda Street. Shelton knew Guy had several warrants for his arrest for Violation of Parole and Child Support. Shelton made contact with Guy and placed him under arrest. Shelton also found one gram of suspected methamphetamine on Guy’s person, as well as a glass pipe, two syringes and a digital scale.
Harassment: On March 11, police were dispatched to Subway on Cosby Highway in reference to a harassment call. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the caller Katlyn Stout, who stated that her aunt, Janelle Doughty, age 38, had been calling the restaurant and filing false complaints against her in an effort to get her fired. Stout stated that she and Doughty had been in a previous dispute regarding packages being delivered to Stout’s residence. According to Weber’s report, Stout provided text messages she had received from Doughty, in which Doughty threatened to “take a knife to every person in there,” allegedly referring to Stout and her children. Weber told Stout he would issue a warrant for Domestic Assault and advised her on the process of obtaining an order of protection.
Shoplifting: On March 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Love’s Travel Center on Smokey Mountain Lane in reference to a possible shoplifter. Suggs spoke to employees who stated that the male subject in question was in the restroom. Suggs made contact with Jay Worley, age 64, who stated he had taken a Hostess Apple Pie and a Milky Way bar and eaten them in the restroom without paying for them. Worley was issued a citation for shoplifting and was transported off the property. The items were valued at $4.98.
DUI: On March 12, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chrysler with a non-functioning taillight on Cosby Highway. Weber made contact with the driver Virginia Hawley, age 44, and the passenger, Freddie Jones, age 55. According to Weber’s report, Hawley was driving on a revoked license. While she was signing her citation, Weber observed her to be “very unsteady on her feet and fidgety.” When asked, Hawley stated there was nothing illegal in the car, and gave consent for police to search the vehicle. Weber located 28 325mg Hydrocodone pills for which Hawley said she had a prescription but could not provide proof. Weber also found a baggie with “meth-like residue” in Hawley’s purse. Hawley stated she had taken Hydrocodone that day. Hawley’s passenger, Freddie Jones, was found to have a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Sevier County. Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. At the Jail, Hawley performed poorly on sobriety tests and was informed she would be charged with DUI.
Possession of Schedule IV: On March 12, Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed a female subject sitting in a non-running vehicle in 20-degree weather outside “a known drug house” on Cosby Highway. Cassady made contact with the female subject, who was identified as Pamela Lawson, age 59. Cassady reported that Lawson “displayed signs of impairment from methamphetamine use, which she denied using.” Lawson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. At the jail, a corrections officer found 0.56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 17 5mg Diazepam pills, and one 2mg Alprazolam pill on her person.
DUI: On March 13, Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed a black BMW sitting in the roadway on West Broadway. Cassady spoke to the driver, Blaine Williams, age 51, who stated he thought he was at the intersection of 25E and West Broadway, which was “approximately 500 yards behind him,” according to Cassady. Williams allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana before driving and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/Drug Charges: On March 13, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to North Street regarding a possibly intoxicated driver. Suggs made contact with the driver, Brittany Patterson, who stated her phone had died while she was working for DoorDash. Suggs reported that Patterson’s “movements were slow and her speech was slurred.” Patterson performed poorly on sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI. A search of her vehicle revealed 3.5 Alprazolam 2mg pills, one Clonazepam 1mg pill, 30 Gabapentin 400mg pills, and nine Gabapentin 300mg pills. Police also found that Patterson’s license plate was registered to a different vehicle. Patterson was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Suspected DUI: On March 13, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle that had run off the road on the Exit 435 off ramp. Shelton made contact with driver, who was identified as Lucero Robles, age 23. Shelton reported seeing three 16 ounce beer containers in the vehicle, as well as a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Robles did not speak English, so Shelton was unable to perform sobriety tests. Robles was placed under arrest for Suspected DUI and Violation of Open Container Law.
Public Intoxication/Warrants: On March 13, police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to a group of possibly intoxicated male subjects. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the group, and spoke first to Jaron Shetley, age 35, who Weber reportedly observed to be “going back and forth from hyper and fidgety to nodding off while standing up.” Weber located a used syringe on Jaron Sheltey’s person, and Shetley allegedly admitted he had used Heroin earlier in the day. Weber also spoke to Aaron Sheltey, age 36, who was found to have an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. While being booked, Aaron Shetley was found to have one gram of suspected heroin on his person.
Possession of Schedule IV/VI: On March 14, Detective Derrick Webb initiated a traffic stop for a light law violation. Patrolman Shane Bower approached the vehicle and observed the backseat passenger attempting to conceal a spoon and a glass pipe. Bower spoke to the passenger, who was identified as Mitzi Gibson, age 51. Gibson was found to have two active warrants for her arrest. Gibson was taken into custody, and a search of her belongings revealed glass pipes, syringes, digital scales and spoons with white residue on them. Officers also as found 4.12 grams of suspected marijuana and 32 suspected 0.5mg Alprazolam tablets.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
