Shoplifting: On October 29, police were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in response to a shoplifter. Walmart Loss Prevention had detained Amber Hayes, age 34, stating that she had tried to leave with a cart full of unscanned items valued at $380.90. Hayes had been previously banned from Walmart for shoplifting, and she was taken into custody.
Shoplifting: On October 29, Walmart Loss Prevention reported a theft that had occurred the day prior involving a male and a female. The two individuals were seen on security footage pushing a cart full of items, including three folding cots, two backpacks, and several tools. Loss prevention had alerted employees, who approached the individuals. While employees were taking the tool set to a register to verify the purchase, the individuals fled to the parking lot with the rest of the items. Police identified the individuals as Tracy Hughes, age 52, and Timothy Jordan, age 30. Police have issued warrants for both individuals.
Public Intoxication/Possession of Schedule II: On October 29, Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with Charlie McNabb, age 46, at KenJo market on Cosby Highway. Shelton knew that McNabb had an active warrant for Violation of Probation. According to Shelton’s report, McNabb’s pupils were constricted and his speech was slurred. Shelton placed McNabb under arrest, and a search revealed a glass pipe with black residue and a bag with 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine on McNabb’s person. McNabb was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule I: On October 29, police were dispatched to Quality Inn on Cosby Highway in response to a potential assault. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Chelcee Shelt, who stated that she and David Johnson, age 25, had been in an argument, but that nothing physical had happened. Johnson had three active warrants and had fled from the scene before police arrived. Police located Johnson’s vehicle at the Quality Inn, and through the window could see several syringes, baggies, tie-off bands, and other paraphernalia as well as a baggie containing 6.7 grams of suspected cocaine. Police issued additional warrants for Johnson’s arrest.
DUI: On October 30, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to maintain its lane of travel on Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Caitlin Lovell, age 26. Weber reported that Lovell smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared unsteady on her feet. Lovell performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
DUI: On October 31, police were dispatched to a crash on East Main Street involving a gold Chevrolet HHR. Police spoke to Joanna Barndt, who was struck by the HHR. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department located the HHR at a residence on Warford Road. Police spoke to the residents, including Joshton Fine, age 24. Fine appeared to be intoxicated, according to Weber’s report. Fine said he was not aware of a crash but that the vehicle was his. An open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle, still cold to the touch. The other resident stated that Fine had arrived recently, driving the HHR, and when the police arrived, Fine told her that he had been in a crash. Fine was placed under arrest.
Drug Paraphernalia: On October 31, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a grey Nissan Altima without registration stickers and a plate that was registered to a Volkswagen. The driver did not yield for Laughter’s flashing lights and began passing vehicles across a double yellow line in an attempt to flee. The driver attempted to pass a white Tahoe, but ended up colliding with the vehicle and crashing. The driver was identified as Thomas Livesay, age 34. Neither Livesay nor the driver of the Tahoe were injured in the crash. Livesay was arrested, and an search of his vehicle revealed several hypodermic needles.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
