Theft: On March 29, officers were sent to a residence on Harper Circle in reference to a theft. The complainant, Colby Shelton, alleged that Adam Edwards, age 27, had stolen his backpack from inside his car. Shelton stated that the backpack contained his ID as well as an Apple laptop, jewelry valued at $700 and an “Allca Tech” smartphone. Shelton also stated that Edwards had taken several fuses from his car. Patrolman Michael Robey issued warrants for Edwards, who left the scene prior to police arrival.
Identity Theft: On March 29, police spoke with a male complainant who alleged that Shannon Bonds, age 46, had received a credit card in his name. The complainant stated that Bonds used his name to open an account with Care Credit/Synchrony Bank sometime around August of 2021, and that she had used the credit card to pay for veneers through Newport Family Dental. The transaction was in the amount of $5,921.89.
Burglary/Trespass: On March 29, Off-Duty Patrolman Justin Shelton contacted Patrolman Joshyua Shults regarding a possible shoplifter at Walmart on Cosby Highway. Shelton described the suspect as a male wearing a camo jacket and pants with his face covered. Officers made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Michael McAfee, age 37. McAfee had previously been trespassed from the property. After McAfee was taken into custody, officers found a shopping cart full of backpacks, which had been stuffed with other items that McAfee had intended to steal from the store. The total value of the items was $1,198.39, and included knives, flashlights, and “similar items,” according to Shults’ report. McAfee was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: On March 30, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a possible drunk driver on West Highway 25/70 in a red Chevy Malibu. Detective Derek Webb witnessed the vehicle make an improper left turn from the left lane of the road into the parking lot of Sunoco, bypassing the intended turning lane. Shelton made contact with the driver, who was identified as Sharon Barrett, age 64. Shelton reported, “Ms. Barrett’s speech was slurred and she seemed to mumble incoherent sentences.” While speaking with Barrett, Shelton observed a used syringe in plain sight, which Barrett claimed she had found. Barrett performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Identity Theft: On March 31, police spoke to Emily Hylton, who stated that on March 22, Ashley Wilson, age 28, had used her name and social security number when Wilson was arrested. Hylton provided her North Carolina driver’s license, which matched what Wilson had claimed. According to Shelton’s report, fingerprints from the initial incident had confirmed Wilson as Emily Hylton, though Hylton told Shelton that she had never been fingerprinted. From Shelton’s March 31 report, “Upon the initial incident, Jeffrey Donahue (Ms. Hylton’s brother) stated to me that Ms. Wilson was in fact Ms. Hylton and provide me his sister, Ms. Hylton’s social security number.”
Assault: On March 31, police were dispatched to Food City West to speak with Hannah Meek, who stated that she and her boyfriend, Jovani Rodriguez, had gotten into a physical altercation in Rodriguez’s vehicle. Meek stated she had become upset when she suspected that Rodriguez had been drinking and “threw a bag containing a beer can at him.” Meek stated that Rodriguez then “shoved her and pulled her from the vehicle and drove away,” according to Sergeant Brandon Cassady’s report. Cassady then spoke to Meek’s mother, Lorrie Flory, who stated that Rodriguez had come to pick her up after the altercation with Meek. Rodriguez reportedly told Flory that Meek had hit him in the face and that Meek was “out of control.” Police were unable to determine the primary aggressor in the incident, and Rodriguez had left the scene prior to police arrival.INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
