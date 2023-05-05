Marriage Licenses Issued For April May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Anthony Larock, Jefferson City, to Alexis Jo Light, Jefferson City.Heather Renee Knight, Hartford, to Landan Ray Bryant, Hartford.Jackie Lee Cody, Newport, to Sonya Marlene Sheppard, Talbott.Julio Cesar Zambrano Corea, Sevierville, to Deborah Rose Hathaway, Cosby.Dustin Wayne Bentley, Newport, to Jennifer Rebekah Switzer, Newport.Perry Gene King, Newport, to Lorraine Frances Daly, Newport.Donald Ray Charlton, Newport, to Crystal Elaine Charlton Rogers, Newport.Eric Arthur Mickley, Newport, to Anita Eichhorn, Newport.Charles Drew Evans, Newport, to Patricia Ann Ramsey Talton, Newport.Aaron Daniel Douglas, Newport, to Rachel Caitlin Holt, Bybee.Eric Vance Anderson, Augusta, Georgia, to Rachel Elizabeth Woods, Augusta, Georgia.Taylor Dean Van Ackern, Newport, to Bailey Ann Crittenden, Newport.Jacob Christopher Vanstratum, Newport, to Jensen Lee Buckner, Cosby.Randy Joe Hill, Del Rio, to Tara Shannon Donichy, Del Rio.Gregory Glenn Hood, Del Rio, to Lisa Janella Burgess, Del Rio.Mihir Sanjay Patel, Parrottsville, to Prerna Alpeshbhai Gajjar, Parrottsville.Jonathan Daniel Jimenez Quiroz, Parrottsville, to Abbigail Leeann Fine, Parrottsville.Edward Sherrell Byrd Jr., Newport, to Carrie Robin Patterson, Newport.Michelle Lynne Ellis, Newport, to Gregory Matthew Lee, Newport. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
