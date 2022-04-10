Possession of SCHEDULE I: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a gray passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 25/70, and the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The driver was identified as Bryan Hodges. Damron conducted a traffic stop and noticed a pipe in the middle console. After checking the occupants through central dispatch, Damron walked back to the vehicle and noticed the pipe was gone. Hodges was asked to step out of the vehicle and and Damron asked about the pipe. Hodges stated he “knew nothing about the pipe and he doesn’t smoke,” according to the report. Damron told Hodges he would be searching the vehicle upon getting the occupants out of the car. The report states that the front seat passenger, Robby Cody, allegedly began to reach for the firearm, which caused Damron to draw his service weapon. Cody was instructed to keep his hands where Damron could see them and he complied. He was detained at that point. When searching the vehicle, Damron located a silver container with suspected methamphetamine inside, a black Heckler & Koch handgun with 10 rounds of ammo and a black magazine, and several pipes near the passenger seat where Cody was sitting. After placing Cody in the patrol car, deputies noticed a grey powdery substance on the ground where Cody was sitting. Deputies explained to Cody he was under arrest and searched his pockets where they found a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Cody was read his Miranda Rights and asked if he had anything illegal on his person. He allegedly stated yes and placed a clear bag with a crystal like substance on the trunk lid of the patrol car. The suspected methamphetamine weighed approximately 5 grams. Deputies then transported both subjects to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a green passenger vehicle being operated by Trinity Sells. Damron had prior knowledge of an active warrant for Sells. The jail confirmed Sells had two Violation of Probation warrants for first and second offense. Damron conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Sells and placed her under arrest. Dispatch also advised that Sells’ drivers license was suspended. Sells was asked if there was anything illegal inside her vehicle, and she allegedly stated there was weed in the car. Damron searched the vehicle and found a clear bag with approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside along with suspected marijuana. The vehicle also held several syringes and multiple baggies consistent with narcotic sales and distribution. Sells was transported to the County Jail for booking.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Alison Brooks and Deputy Randy Forbes responded to the 1500 block of Finchum Road in order to speak with a male subject who said his neighbor threatened him with a chainsaw. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the caller, Floyd Wasilewski, who stated he was on a piece of property on Finchum Road cutting wood after a contractor gave him permission to do so. Wasilewski said he walked away from his pile of wood, and when he returned he saw Robert Cyran cutting the same wood that he had marked with orange paint. Wasilewski stated that he told Cyran to stop cutting the wood. Wasilewski alleged that Cyran approached him while his chainsaw was running and lifted the saw up approximately six inches from his face and stated, “I am going to cut your head off.” Wasilewski told deputies he ran away and called 911. Cyran fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving on scene. They went to a home on Mountain Breeze Way to make contact with Cyran. When asked what happened, Cyran admitted an argument had ensued between himself and Wasilewski and that he was in possession of a chainsaw. He showed deputies how he lifted the chainsaw toward Wasilewski but stated that Wasilewski should not have been in fear because he started the argument. Deputies were able to determine that Cyran was the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest.
DUI: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to the area of Phillips Hollow Road and Bear Creek Road due to a reported wreck without injuries. Ensley attempted to make contact with Joshua Caldwell who was covered up and asleep in the vehicle. The report stated that Ensley noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. After Caldwell woke up, he was “disoriented and mumbling about his dog’s name and his dog being aggressive,” yet there was no dog at the scene. Ensley noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Caldwell’s breath and his speech was slurred. Ensley asked Caldwell if he had drank any alcohol or consumed anything other than alcohol, and he allegedly stated he had “a few beers at his friends house up the road.” Caldwell could not tell Ensley where his friend’s residence was nor did he know what road he was on. Caldwell failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was placed under arrest. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While License Revoked and Violation of Implied Consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
