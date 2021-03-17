Probation Violation: Sgt. Heath Willis responded to a call 105 Greystone Way in Newport in reference to someone trying to pry open the front door to the residence. Upon arrival, Willis observed a male subject standing on the porch of the home. The male was identified as Billy Boykin, 1125 Beechwood Road, Newport. Boykin stated he was there to pick his boss up for work. Willis then spoke with the complainant, Tiffany Toby, who stated that Boykin wasn’t supposed to be there. Boykin was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Cocke County Sessions Court for Violation of Probation. Willis placed Boykin under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
Vehicle Stolen: Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke to Calvin Van Stratum about a vehicle theft that occurred on March 13. Van Stratum advised that his nephew, Charles Gray, had contacted him stating that his 1984 Chevy Blazer had been stolen. Van Stratum stated that he had gone to the property and observed tire tracks that were perpendicular to where the vehicle was parked. Van Stratum advised that a camera was set up on the property, but that had been stolen as well. No charges have been filed at this time.
Multiple Charges: Deputies were dispatched to the area of 750 South Highway 107 on reports of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with Dustin Kear, 692 Joe Reed Road, Newport, who was the driver of the vehicle that had crashed. Kear was confirmed to have a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle he was driving. While speaking to Kear, Magouirk noticed his pupils were very constricted and his speech was slow and slurred. Kear performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and also refused a blood alcohol test. Kear was taken into custody and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving while License Suspended, Financial Responsibility, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Violation of Implied Consent.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Heath Willis responded to 4432 Indian Camp Creek Road in Cosby to a fight involving two males. Dispatch advised that one party left the scene and called 911. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Samuel Ramsey and Julie Pack, both of 206 South Johnson Street, Otterbein, IN, who stated they moved to the area last year to live with Ramsey’s sister. Ramsey stated that Logan Huff, 4226 Connie Town Road, Cosby, is dating his sister. Deputies were advised that Huff started a fight with Ramsey and struck him in the back with a concrete mixer. Pack allegedly tackled Huff after he struck Ramsey with the mixer. Deputies observed marks on all three subjects. Ramsey had a mark on his back, Pack had scratches on her neck and Huff had a bloody right ear. All three subjects were checked out by EMS and refused further treatment. Huff was transported to the County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Assault.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 on the report of a possible intoxicated driver. Deputy Zach Magouirk got behind the vehicle and watched it swerve across the centerline twice before he initiated a traffic stop. Magouirk made contact with the driver, Lucas Allison, 756 Commanche Drive, Newport, who was confirmed to have a suspended license. Magouirk reported there was a smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, and Allison’s speech was was slurred. According to the report, Allison admitted he consumed several shots of alcohol along with several beers before leaving a residence in Hot Springs. Allison performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving while License Suspended.
Possession/DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Northwest School on Woodson Road to a motor vehicle accident on March 13. Deputy Dylan Norton made contact with the driver of the vehicle identified as Cody Sisk, 20, 550 Pappys Road, Newport. While speaking with Sisk, Norton noticed he had slurred speech and was unable to maintain his balance. Sisk was also unable to complete a coherent sentence. Sisk performed poorly on a filed sobriety test and was taken into custody. While searching Sisk’s vehicle, Norton found two grams of marijuana in the center console. Sisk faces charges of Simple Possession, Violation of Implied Consent and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
Domestic Assault: Sgt. Joey Owings was dispatched to 810 West Highway 25/70 on a domestic call on March 13. Upon arrival, Owings spoke with Katheryn Pitts, who stated that her boyfried, Robert Quasne, 49, 104 Highland Street, Newport, had dropped her off at a local restaurant to go to work. Pitts claimed her boss was not at work, and she called Quasne to come back and get her from the establishment. Pitts stated that Quasne took and hour to return, and he had also taken her debit card and withdrew $800. The two went to an empty parking lot where Quasne pulled Pitts out of the vehicle by here feet and attempted to shove her away and leave. Pitts asked Quasne for her money and card, but she told deputies that Quasne kept shoving her and slapping her in the face. According to the report, Quasne grabbed Pitts phone and busted on the ground so she could not call 911. Warrants were obtained for Quasne’s arrest, and he faces charges of Domestic Assault and Interference with an Emergency Call.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.