Benson arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 821 Mantooth Hills Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Deputy Rebecca Colley and Lt. Ricky Holt spoke with Isabella Martin, 32, who said while she and Chad Benson, 36, were arguing, he allegedly assaulted her. Benson fled the scene but was found a short time later walking toward to the residence. According to the report, as deputies made contact with Benson, he attempted to give deputies a false name. Deputy Colley reported that Benson was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. Benson was arrested and charged with domestic assault, criminal impersonation and public intoxication.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched 1344 Bluff Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Aug. 17. Deputy Zach Shelton made contact with Rose Frankum, 40, who said she and her girlfriend, Melissa Carnal, were arguing when Carnal allegedly “shoved” her then the two started “wrestling”. According to the report, Carnal struck Frankum several times. Deputy Shelton spoke with Carnal who denied assaulting Frankum. Deputy Shelton reported that he was unable to determine the primary aggressor due to a lack of evidence. No arrest was made.
Shahan arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 1103 West Highway 25/70, concerning a male who was passed out in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 17. Upon arrival, Deputy Brock Hannah and Lt. Chris Gregg made contact with Timothy Shane Shahan, 40, Sevierville, who was in possession of a small bag that contained methamphetamine. According to the report, deputies also learned the tag on the vehicle Shahan was driving was reported stolen. Shahan was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II and theft of property.
Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the Cub Motel concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 16. Deputy Zach Magouirk spoke with Sandra Hodge Steffens, 47, who said as she and her husband, Brian Steffens, 56, were arguing, he allegedly threw a lamp at her. According to the report, deputies spoke with Michael Coffen, 23, who confirmed Mrs. Steffens’ story and said he attempted to intervene in the altercation, but Mr. Steffens allegedly threatened to stab him with a knife. Steffens was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault (two counts).
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.