Warrant served: Jay Keller, 37, Ramblin Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of court order on Sunday, Feb. 14. Deputy Joshua Boyce arrested Keller at his residence without incident.
Warrants served: Ricky Dean Haney, 51, South Highway 107, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Sunday, Feb. 14. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Haney without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Ball arrest: Deputies were dispatched 3624 Cosby Highway concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Deputy Joshua Matthews made contact with Ralphene Ball, 62, who said her granddaughter, Christian Jane Ball, 28, allegedly assaulted her. The younger Ball was arrested and charged with domestic assault and served with an active warrant for violation of probation.
Two women charged: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 25E, concerning active shoplifters on Friday, Feb. 12. Sgt. Joey Owings learned Donna Ann Webb, 47, and Lisa Shults, 42, stole items from the property. Both were arrested and charged with shoplifting.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
