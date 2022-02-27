Reckless Driving/Shots Fired: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Hooper Highway in regard to a reckless driver that allegedly fired shots. He made contact with Elizabeth Pierce, who stated she was driving down Hooper Highway when she slowed down for curves and a truck behind her started flashing it’s lights and getting close to her bumper. Pierce stated she heard two shots be fired and alleged that the individual in the truck waived a gun. Pierce called 911 and as the truck passed her and she was able to get the tag number. Smith attempted to find the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
Domestic Assault: Sergeant Ethan Keys responded to a residence on McGaha Chapel Road to the report of a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, Keys observed three individuals outside of the residence, and before he could exit his vehicle, a male identified as Phillip Shaub, entered the residence and locked the door. Keys knocked on the door but Shaub refused to open it. He stated the he felt “unsafe” and wanted to “keep his daughter safe.” Keys called for Lieutenant Zach Shelton to responded along with other deputies. He spoke to Reta Brown who alleged that Shaub was “irate” most of the day. David Shaub was at the scene and alleged that his brother had been verbally abusing Brown most of the day. When David Shaub asked Brown if she would like Phillip Shaub to leave, he allegedly threatened David with a fork and shoved him into a bookshelf. Keys confirmed that Phillip Shaub had two active warrants for Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with an Emergency Call. He was advised that if he did not open the door to the residence forceful entry would be made. Shaub opened the door and was taken into custody. He was transported to the County Jail for booking. Written statements from both victims were obtained about the incident.
Probation Violation: Deputy Miranda Williams assisted Deputy Jake Damron on a traffic stop after dispatch advised that a vehicle was possibly involved in drug activity. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was identified as Travis Rader. Rader was found to have an active Violation of Probation warrant. Rader was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to Autumn Woods Drive in reference to a domestic assault. Smith made contact with Amanda Hassan, her father Omar Hassan and her boyfriend Frank Ammann. After separating everyone involved, Amanda Hassan advised that her boyfriend yelled at the children inside the home. Omar Hassan told Ammann to stop, and Ammann allegedly “went off.” The report states that Ammann continued to yell at deputies as they where talking to the parties involved. Smith told Ammann to clam down and quit yelling or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. Ammann allegedly said “I am not going to jail, you are you stupid yankee.” Deputies determined nothing physical had occurred and it was in everyone’s best interest if Ammann stayed somewhere else for the night. As Ammann was leaving, he allegedly stated he should not have called law enforcement, and instead he should have “beat Omar and hid his body.” The report states that Ammann tried to shove past Smith to go after Omar Hassan. He was taken into custody at that time. Upon searching Ammann’s person, a bag containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana was found in his front pocket. Deputies also found a grinder and a pipe, which are commonly used to smoke marijuana. Ammann was transported to the County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Simple Possession and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
Probation Violation: Deputy Randy Forbes served a Violation of Probation warrant on Colbie Eric McDuffie while he was in custody at the County Jail. A citation was issued and a court date of March 7, 2022 was given.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to Good Hope Road in reference to a domestic violence call. He spoke with victim, Drew Clevenger, who stated that his grandson, Hunter Dixon, threatened him. Clevenger alleged that Dixon told him he would slap him if he didn’t allow him take his truck. Clevenger told deputies that Dixon has physically assaulted him in the past but he was “scared” to say anything to the police. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood located Dixon at Country Convenience in Clevenger’s truck. Hazelwood arrested Dixon and transported him to the County Jail. Jail staff called and advised Forbes that Hunter Dixon was in fact William Ethan Clevenger. They also advised there were two warrants for Clevenger for a prior Violation of Probation and Escape charge. The Domestic Assault warrant was already printed and signed under the name Hunter Dixon. The warrant will be taken before Judge Brad Davidson to be redacted and corrected to the name William Ethan Clevenger. In addition to the Domestic Assault warrant, Clevenger will be charged with Identity Theft, Filing False Reports and Criminal Impersonation.
Theft of Property Over $1,000: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from the Sheriff’s Office in regard to a walk in report. He spoke with Geoffrey Randall Taylor about a Bit Coin theft. Taylor said on February 10 at 12:37 p.m., a transaction took place without his permission that took $1,195 worth of Bit Coin from his account. Taylor attempted to contact the digital wallet company but stated they were unable to help.
Fugitive from Justice: Deputy Joshua Smith preformed a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, Jason Dorst. When running Dorst’s name through central dispatch, they found he was wanted out of Florida for uttering a forged instrument, first-degree petty theft and organized fraud less then $20,000. Law enforcement in Florida advised Smith to arrest Dorst and hold him for full extradition.
Driving while Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to Creek Road in Bybee in reference to a vehicle that was sitting in the roadway. Forbes made contact with Donald K. Adkins, Jr., who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Adkins stated as he was driving along and ran out of gas. Forbes checked Adkins’ license status through Central Dispatch. Dispatch advised he had a revoked license status for a prior DUI. Adkins was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
