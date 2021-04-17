Revoked License: Deputy Dylan Norton observed a vehicle on KOA Lane traveling on the wrong side of the road. Norton conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, Misty Barnes, 43, Newport. Barnes stated that she had a revoked license for a prior DUI and no insurance on her vehicle. She was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked and Financial Responsibility.
License Plate Stolen: Joyce Roberts reported that her license plate was stolen off of her 1998 Toyota Camry. She advised that the last time she knew the tag was on the vehicle was in January of this year. Roberts said she noticed the tag missing on April 13. No suspects were mentioned in the theft. A report was made with dispatch and entered into the NCIC database.
Drug Possession: Deputy Jamison Pickens was observing a known drug location when he saw a silver Honda CRV leave the residence. The vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel on multiple occasions while driving on Splashaway Road. Pickens initiated a traffic stop and came in contact with Jerrie Davis, 45, Newport, who said her license was suspended for having no insurance. Pickens asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle to which Davis replied no. K9 Kylo was deployed for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. Kylo showed a change of behavior on the passenger side of the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on scene and asked Davis to exit the vehicle. While she was exiting, a small bag fell onto the ground. Inside the bag was .81 grams of Methamphetamine. Davis was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
