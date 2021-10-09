Vandalism: On October 5, Sergeant Justin Vinson responded to a vandalism call. Vinson spoke to the victim, who stated that he had received a voice message from Reba Lay, age 67. Vinson reported that in the message, Lay sounded seriously intoxicated and was telling the complainant to come look at the “damage” she had done to his house. The complainant showed Vinson two window screens that had been removed and damaged. The complainant had contacted the Newport Housing Authority office, who advised him to file a police report.
Shoplifting: On October 7, police were dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting incident. Walmart Loss Prevention had detained Shawna Fullington, age 51, who they had seen taking women’s perfume and concealing it in her purse. Fullington was cited for the theft and banned from all Walmart properties.
DUI: On October 7, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chevrolet with a non-functioning taillight on US 25/70. The driver was identified as Robert Bales, age 54. Weber reported that Bales appeared to be “anxious and fidgety,” and that he was sweating. Bales stated he had taken a prescription hydrocodone pill earlier in the day. According to Weber, Bales did still appear to be under the influence of the medication while performing sobriety tests. Bales was transported to the hospital by First Call EMS for a blood draw.
Disorderly Conduct: On October 7, police responded to a call regarding a disorderly male at a residence. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Keith Grooms, age 57, who was sitting at the entrance to his neighbors’ apartment. Grooms stated to Shelton that he had consumed about a half gallon of McCormick liquor. Grooms also shouted expletives, stating that he hated his neighbors and that he would kill them. Grooms was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
