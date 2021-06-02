Assault On Officer: On May 28, Captain Stephen Higginbotham was approached by the manager of Marathon Gas Station on West Broadway regarding a woman who had stolen two 32 oz. frozen coffee drinks. Higginbotham made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Alice Vick, age 38, as she was walking down West Broadway. Higginbotham advised Vick to stop walking away, and eventually got out of his car to talk to her. Vick attempted to flee but Higginbotham was able to catch her and grab her arm, at which point Vick turned and punched Higginbotham in the face. Vick was placed under arrest for Assault of an Officer and Resisting Arrest, in addition to charges for theft of the coffee drinks, which were valued at $2.99 each.
Shoplifting: On May 29, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Chris Crawford, Food City East’s Loss Prevention Officer, regarding a woman who had attempted to shoplift merchandise. According to the report, Crawford witnessed as the woman hide $51.58 worth of pork ribs inside her pants, as well as a bottle of wine worth $8.58 in her purse. Crawford intervened before the woman, who was identified as Amy Ramsey, age 51, was able to exit the store. Crawford stated he had caught Ramsey shoplifting at Food City West as well and intended to prosecute. Ramsey was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 29, officers were advised of a possibly impaired driver in a silver Jeep Wrangler on US 25/70 East. Sergeant Derek Wright came into contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Old Knoxville Highway. Wright noted that the driver, who was identified as Josue Tomas Ramos, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Ramos performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Shoplifting/Firearm Possession by Felon: On May 30, officers responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. According to the report, the Loss Prevention Officer stated he witnessed a shoplifter who had fled the store with $117.08 worth of merchandise and was in the parking lot in a vehicle with its hood up. Patrolmen Joshyua Shults and Paul Weber approached the vehicle and made contact with Dwight Strausbaugh, age 21, and Dylan Tramel, age 22. Both men were detained for questioning. Strausbaugh was identified as the shoplifter, but claimed a third individual had told him to carry the items out. Tramel stated that there were no other individuals involved. Tramel also told police that he was in possession of several firearms and that he was a convicted felon. Both men were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
