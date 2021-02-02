O’Neil arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning a domestic disturbance on Friday, Jan. 29. Patrolman Brandon Cassady made contact with Keri E. O’Neil, 34, Dry Fork Road, who attempted to give officers’ a false name. Ptl. Cassady reported that O’Neil was under the influence and screaming profanities along with racial slurs. Officers advised O’Neil to stop screaming but she refused to do so. According to the report, O’Neil threatened to have Ptl. Cassady murdered by a motorcycle gang. While placing O’Neil under arrest, she resisted and began kicking at officers. O’Neil was medically released and placed under arrest without further incident. She was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal impersonation and assault.
McGaha arrest: A Newport man is facing several charges following an investigation on Saturday, Jan. 30. Patrolman Jessy Burgess was dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an impaired driver. Ptl. Burgess made contact with the male in question, identified as Ricky R. McGaha, 33, Alex Street, who was walking around inside the store. According to the report, officers learned that McGaha attempted to purchase several items while using counterfeit bills. Officers collected the money and placed McGaha under arrest. He was charged with criminal simulation and driving on a revoked license.
Adams arrest: Jason Adams, 34, Madison Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for fraudulent use of credit card and failure to appear on Sunday, Jan. 31. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Adams following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.