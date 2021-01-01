Banks arrest: Officers were dispatched to City Park Grocery concerning a theft that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with Jay Patel, who said he observed Mary Banks, 37, Rice Street, conceal items within her coat and leave the store without paying. The estimated value of the items taken totaled $10. Banks was arrested at her residence without incident.
Couple charged: A Newport couple is facing charges following an argument over a cat on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Patrolman Brandon Cassady said he was dispatched to the 600 block of 5th Street concerning a domestic disturbance. While en route, Ptl. Cassady observed Stephanie Hawkins, 36, Cedar Street, and Joshua Moore, 23, 5th Street, “actively” fighting at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. Officers spoke with Hawkins who said the fight occurred over Moore taking her cat and refusing to give the animal back to her. Moore denied the allegations. Both Moore and Hawkins were placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Booterbaugh arrest: Officers were dispatched to Tobacco Barn concerning a male subject yelling and threatening the clerks on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Sgt. Will Garber observed Elijah Booterbaugh, 18, Lincoln Park, MI, yelling at store clerks. Officers advised Booterbaugh to stop scream, but he refused to comply with commands. According to the report, Booterbaugh was upset over a purchase he made two days ago and returned to the store for a refund. Booterbaugh refused to comply with verbal commands. He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Stolen vehicle: A purple 1993 Ford Ranger was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Daniel Wickwire, 34, who said the truck was last seen a week ago at West End Muffler. The theft is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
