Overdose: Officers were dispatched to Cosby Highway concerning a female subject who was passed out in the parking lot on Saturday, June 27. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber found the female in question was unresponsive but still breathing. According to the report, officers administered two doses of Narcan to and she regained consciousness and was transported to the Newport Medical Center. Ptl. Weber spoke to the woman who admitted she “snorted” heroin because she had no energy at work.
Montano arrest: A Bean Station man is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Sunday, June 28. Patrolman Eli Suggs stopped a vehicle after he observed that the driver was unable to maintain his lane of travel on North Street. At that time, officers made contact with Raymond M. Montano, 23, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and an odor was coming from the vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Montano and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then placed under arrest. According to the report, Montano admitted he was in possession of 38 strips of suspected “acid”. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule I and improper lane change.
Overdose: A Newport man is dead following a suspected overdose at his Wilson Street home on Friday, June 26. Patrolman Michael Robey reported he was dispatched to the residence concerning a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a family member of the deceased male, who said she found him lying face down on his bed with a needle still in his hand. Detective Josh Holt arrived on scene and located possible heroin and methamphetamine inside the residence.
Vick arrest: Alice Vick, 42, Campers Paradise Way, was arrested by the Newport Police Department on Sunday, June 28. Patrolman Jordan Douglas reported while patrolling the area of North Street, he observed Vick on the sidewalk actively “injecting” an unknown substance into her arm. Ptl. Douglas said he conducted a welfare check on Vick and noticed her mood was “elevated” and she thought Ptl. Douglas was Judge Brad Davidson. Vick was arrested and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Probation violation: Justin Webb, 34, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, June 28. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Webb following a traffic stop without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
